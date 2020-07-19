Lynchburg-area COVID-19 cases up 20, Virginia total passes 77,000
top story

Lynchburg-area COVID-19 cases up 20, Virginia total passes 77,000

Only $3 for 13 weeks

The Virginia Department of Health said Sunday the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia so far rose by 1,057, from 76,373 Saturday to 77,430 on Sunday.

There were 7,165 hospitalizations statewide reported to date, an increase of 18 from Saturday. The VDH reported 2,027 statewide deaths to date as of Sunday, an increase of 2 from Saturday.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

The 77,430 cases consist of 74,490 confirmed cases and 2,940 probable cases. The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with known exposure to COVID-19 but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The latest seven-day trend for the positivity rate of PCR tests only — excluding antibody tests — stood at 7.6%. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% April 21 and up from 5.9% June 24.

Just The Facts

The total number of cases in the Central Virginia Health District to date as of Friday rose by 20, from 575 on Saturday to 595 on Sunday.

» In Amherst County, there were 52 cases, with three new reported cases since Saturday, three hospitalizations so far and no deaths to date.

» In Appomattox County, there were 49 cases, with one new reported case since Saturday, two hospitalizations so far and no deaths to date.

» In Bedford County, there were 181 cases reported to date, an increase of three from Saturday, with three hospitalizations and four deaths.

» In Campbell County, there were 77 cases, an increase of three from Saturday, with three hospitalizations and one death so far.

» In the city of Lynchburg, there were 236 cases, up ten from Saturday, with six hospitalizations so far and one death.

» In Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, there were 28 cases to date, with no new reported cases since Saturday and with no hospitalizations and no deaths.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: July 5 Black Lives Matter march

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News