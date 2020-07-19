Lynchburg-area COVID-19 cases up 20, Virginia total passes 77,000

The Virginia Department of Health said Sunday the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia so far rose by 1,057, from 76,373 Saturday to 77,430 on Sunday.
There were 7,165 hospitalizations statewide reported to date, an increase of 18 from Saturday. The VDH reported 2,027 statewide deaths to date as of Sunday, an increase of 2 from Saturday.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
The 77,430 cases consist of 74,490 confirmed cases and 2,940 probable cases. The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with known exposure to COVID-19 but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The latest seven-day trend for the positivity rate of PCR tests only — excluding antibody tests — stood at 7.6%. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% April 21 and up from 5.9% June 24.
