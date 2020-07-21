Lynchburg-area COVID-19 cases up 34, state total passes 79,000

The Virginia Department of Health said Tuesday the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia so far rose 996, from 78,375 on Monday to 79,371 on Tuesday.
There were 7,267 hospitalizations statewide reported to date, an increase of 66 from Monday. The VDH reported 2,048 statewide deaths to date as of Tuesday, an increase of 17 from Monday.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
The 79,371 cases consist of 76,427 confirmed cases and 2,944 probable cases. The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with known exposure to COVID-19 but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The latest seven-day trend for the positivity rate of PCR tests only — excluding antibody tests — stood at 7.7%. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% April 21 and up from 5.9% on June 24.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.