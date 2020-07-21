Lynchburg-area COVID-19 cases up 34, state total passes 79,000
top story

Lynchburg-area COVID-19 cases up 34, state total passes 79,000

Only $3 for 13 weeks
Number of Cases by Date of Symptom Onset 2020-07-21

Number of Cases by Date of Symptom Onset

Number of cases by the day closest to when symptoms began.

 Virginia Department of Health

The Virginia Department of Health said Tuesday the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia so far rose 996, from 78,375 on Monday to 79,371 on Tuesday.

There were 7,267 hospitalizations statewide reported to date, an increase of 66 from Monday. The VDH reported 2,048 statewide deaths to date as of Tuesday, an increase of 17 from Monday.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

The 79,371 cases consist of 76,427 confirmed cases and 2,944 probable cases. The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with known exposure to COVID-19 but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The latest seven-day trend for the positivity rate of PCR tests only — excluding antibody tests — stood at 7.7%. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% April 21 and up from 5.9% on June 24.

Just The Facts

The total number of cases in the Central Virginia Health District to date as of Tuesday rose 34, from 636 on Monday to 670 on Tuesday.

» In Amherst County, there were 61 cases, with one new reported case since Monday, three hospitalizations so far and no deaths to date.

» In Appomattox County, there were 54 cases, with no new reported cases since Monday, two hospitalizations so far and no deaths to date.

» In Bedford County, there were 201 cases reported to date, an increase of 10 from Monday, with four hospitalizations and four deaths.

» In Campbell County, there were 84 cases, an increase of four from Monday, with three hospitalizations and one death so far.

» In the city of Lynchburg, there were 270 cases, up 19 from Monday, with six hospitalizations so far and one death.

» In Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, there were 29 cases to date, with one new reported case since Monday and with no hospitalizations and no deaths.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: July 5 Black Lives Matter march

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News