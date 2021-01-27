Lynchburg-area COVID-19 hospitalizations ease, cautions persist

Among Centra’s staff, Elliott said Wednesday, about 46% have accepted the vaccine thus far and added that number is growing. Other agencies in the district have reported similar rates of interest among their workforce: Bedford County Public Schools saw 73% of staff voice an interest in being immunized as of last week, while the Lynchburg Police Department found that about a quarter of its force was interested.

Elliott said Centra prefers 1b patients set up appointments over the phone rather than online but added supply shortage will continue to be a stumbling block. Centra's hotline for vaccine registration of its patients is (434) 200-1225. Others wanting to register can contact their health provider or use registration methods detailed at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/central-virginia/.

“The message that people may receive on the other end is that vaccine supply is limited and frankly, our schedules are filled up with all of the vaccine doses that we have, and therefore we’ll need to be in contact with you at some point in the future to prioritize you for a vaccine shot,” he said.

Mueller said there’s no way to know whether Centra has weathered the worst of the pandemic and advised people to continue diligently practicing safety precautions as immunizations continue.