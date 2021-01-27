Lynchburg-area COVID-19 hospitalizations ease, cautions persist

Coronavirus-wrought pressure on Lynchburg General Hospital has been easing somewhat, and Centra Health officials are crossing their fingers in hopes that trend will continue as vaccinations trickle out to the community.
Centra CEO Dr. Andy Mueller and Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Chris Lewis said at a Wednesday news conference that LGH, the area’s hub for treating COVID-19 patients, is continuing to ride a downward trend of patient load since being “extremely challenged” from the spread of the virus around Thanksgiving.
Mueller has said hospitalization trends follow the rate of new cases with about a five-week delay, meaning that further spread of the virus caused by Christmas and New Year's gatherings would be expected to start hitting the hospital in the coming week.
As of Wednesday, Lewis said Lynchburg General Hospital had 70 total COVID-19 patients — about half of a record 133 patients two weeks ago. Nineteen of the patients currently at LGH are in an ICU and 15 of those 19 ICU patients are ventilated.
“It still strains our system, but has really given us a bit more breathing room to operate like, frankly, a normal hospital,” he said.
Beyond the Lynchburg area, Centra also serves patients in Pittsylvania County, Danville and Farmville.
Patients at LGH are still dying at an average rate of more than two per day: 17 have died in the past week, bringing the total to 242, Lewis said. Earlier this month, LGH was seeing an average of three COVID-19 patients die per day, and Lewis said Wednesday that he hopes to see the death rate decelerate further.
Half of LGH’s surgical floor that was previously flipped to accommodate COVID-19 patients has reverted, and Lewis said Centra is largely back to a regular surgical schedule, having caught up on a backlog of surgeries from when the hospital was so strained earlier this month.
The Central Virginia Health District, made up of Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, entered into phase 1b of vaccinations a week ago. It’s opened up immunization to tens of thousands of citizens in the district, but both Virginia and local health officials have warned that vaccine supply will be stunted for at least another month.
Based on the district’s percentage of population, Central Virginia is receiving about 3,050 vaccines every week, health officials have said. Governor Ralph Northam directed local health districts Wednesday to allocate half of doses to residents 65 years old and older and the other half to essential workers and those aged 16 to 65 years old with disabilities or conditions.
Data reported to the Virginia Department of Health as of late Tuesday indicated 16,729 vaccinations had been administered across the CVHD and 3,080 people were fully vaccinated. That works out to a little more than 5% of people in the district who’ve received at least one dose, although VDH has stated vaccinations can be reported up to three days after they’re administered.
As of Wednesday, Centra had administered 12,000 total vaccine doses, according to Dr. Michael Elliott, the provider’s senior vice president and chief operations officer. That’s between health care workers eligible under Phase 1a and patients of practitioners within Centra Medical Group.
Among Centra’s staff, Elliott said Wednesday, about 46% have accepted the vaccine thus far and added that number is growing. Other agencies in the district have reported similar rates of interest among their workforce: Bedford County Public Schools saw 73% of staff voice an interest in being immunized as of last week, while the Lynchburg Police Department found that about a quarter of its force was interested.
Elliott said Centra prefers 1b patients set up appointments over the phone rather than online but added supply shortage will continue to be a stumbling block. Centra's hotline for vaccine registration of its patients is (434) 200-1225. Others wanting to register can contact their health provider or use registration methods detailed at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/central-virginia/.
“The message that people may receive on the other end is that vaccine supply is limited and frankly, our schedules are filled up with all of the vaccine doses that we have, and therefore we’ll need to be in contact with you at some point in the future to prioritize you for a vaccine shot,” he said.
Mueller said there’s no way to know whether Centra has weathered the worst of the pandemic and advised people to continue diligently practicing safety precautions as immunizations continue.
“I am hopeful that if we see things start to go back up, they won’t go back up as high as they did a few weeks ago, but I think we all have our fingers crossed,” he said.