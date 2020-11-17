Lynchburg-area COVID-19 hospitalizations, testing rates nearing August peak numbers

With COVID-19 testing rates and hospitalizations climbing locally once again, Lynchburg General Hospital is entering into this latest wave with some new equipment for critical patients.
As of Tuesday, the hospital had 35 COVID-19 patients between its designated unit and a “pop-up” converted unit, according to Dr. Chris Lewis, Centra Health’s vice president of medical affairs.
Most recently, LGH rolled out 18 new ICU-capable beds around Nov. 6 that increased its capacity for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients that need critical care. Of the 35 current COVID-19 patients, eight are ICU-level and half of those ICU-level patients are on ventilators.
The hospital has converted its pulmonary unit into a designated COVID-19 unit with a total of 35 beds, including the 18 ICU-capable beds. Some non-critical patients are on what used to be the hospital’s pediatric unit, Lewis said, which has been transferred to Virginia Baptist Hospital so LGH could accommodate more COVID-19 patients as needed.
To date, he said Centra has seen 97 COVID-19 patients die across its catchment area, which includes Lynchburg, surrounding counties and the Farmville area.
Lewis said the number of COVID-19 patients at LGH has risen and fallen and “appears to be very unpredictable” going into the winter months. The hospital is currently on an upswing in patient numbers, with nine more than it had on Friday. Patient numbers were hovering in the mid-teens earlier this month.
Centra has yet to break its record high of 45 COVID-19 patients at one time, which it recorded when local testing rates were at their highest in August.
Within the past week, those testing numbers have started to creep back up toward August levels.
In the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell, about 10.5% of tests are coming back positive, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. Statewide, about 8.8% of tests have been returning positive.
New cases reached a peak in Central Virginia in late August, when 11.4% of tests were returning positive results. That sunk to a low of 5.7% in late September and hovered around 8.5% until it started spiking last week.
Lewis said “significant COVID transmission in the community” has impacted Centra’s caregivers and those infection rates have mirrored community spread. Though he didn’t provide the total number of infected caregivers to date, he said fewer than than five have required hospitalization and none have died of the disease.
Infections among caregivers have posed staffing challenges and have meant many people have needed to pick up additional shifts to cover for their coworkers, he said.
Meanwhile, health and government officials have been on high alert as infection rates have recently started to increase at a fever pitch across the country.
According to numbers from the COVID Tracking Project, whose data is cited by the White House and major national news outlets, the number of daily cases and hospitalizations has reached new record highs. As of Sunday, there were more than 148,000 new daily cases and more than 73,000 hospitalized patients nationwide.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has enacted more stringent restrictions to help curb spread of the virus, including reducing down to a 25-person limit on any gatherings and a 10 p.m. cutoff for any on-site alcohol sales that went into effect Monday.
In announcing those changes, he cited the state average of 1,500 new daily cases — a new record up from an average of 1,200 new daily cases in May.
His announcement required Bedford County Public Schools to amend its policies on Tuesday and require all children 5 years old or older to wear a mask at all times while inside a school building, with exceptions for eating, playing an instrument, exercising and a few other specific activities. Previously, students could take mask breaks if they were at least six feet away from others.
In the past few days, two pharmaceutical companies have announced success rates of 90% or more for vaccines they’ve been testing, though it’d be months until the general public would get access to the vaccine even with emergency provisions in place.
Centra CEO Dr. Andy Mueller said Tuesday that the provider has “volunteered” to be a distribution site but hasn’t received any feedback from state officials. He added Centra, along with more than two dozen other health systems across Virginia, has vowed not to offer any vaccines until they’ve been authorized by federal regulatory agencies.
Once any vaccine does become available, he said frontline caregivers working with COVID-19 patients or other high-risk patients will get first priority.
