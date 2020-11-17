Lynchburg-area COVID-19 hospitalizations, testing rates nearing August peak numbers

With COVID-19 testing rates and hospitalizations climbing locally once again, Lynchburg General Hospital is entering into this latest wave with some new equipment for critical patients.

As of Tuesday, the hospital had 35 COVID-19 patients between its designated unit and a “pop-up” converted unit, according to Dr. Chris Lewis, Centra Health’s vice president of medical affairs.

Most recently, LGH rolled out 18 new ICU-capable beds around Nov. 6 that increased its capacity for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients that need critical care. Of the 35 current COVID-19 patients, eight are ICU-level and half of those ICU-level patients are on ventilators.

The hospital has converted its pulmonary unit into a designated COVID-19 unit with a total of 35 beds, including the 18 ICU-capable beds. Some non-critical patients are on what used to be the hospital’s pediatric unit, Lewis said, which has been transferred to Virginia Baptist Hospital so LGH could accommodate more COVID-19 patients as needed.

To date, he said Centra has seen 97 COVID-19 patients die across its catchment area, which includes Lynchburg, surrounding counties and the Farmville area.