Lynchburg-area COVID-19 immunization plateaus, doses meet people where they are

Though most of the people Jen Stowers visited as a mobile vaccinator Wednesday wanted to be immunized, they weren’t in any rush. She and Karin Truitte, both volunteers for the Free Clinic of Central Virginia, were visiting Meals on Wheels clients this past week who’ve told their drivers they’d accept a dose.

One, Linda Bates, said she didn’t really see a need to be immunized since she stays home most of the time, but signed up for a shot after realizing any of her visitors could carry the virus inside.

“I’ve got bad lungs anyway so if I got it, it’d be a death sentence,” she said after Truitte gave her the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

William Tompkins was reluctant to wait in long lines, so when Meals on Wheels mentioned a concierge opportunity toward the end of April he took it. Despite not wanting to get the shot at first, he said he can tell COVID-19 isn’t going away anytime soon.

“I feel it’s a whole lot safer to get [a shot] than it is to keep trying to hope I don’t run into some idiot who never managed to keep themselves from being exposed,” he said. “I do hate wearing the mask everywhere I go, but you can’t avoid that.”