Lynchburg-area day care providers on 'tightrope' between schools, parents and pandemic

With fewer students attending fewer days at school this year amid the coronavirus pandemic and cases still on the rise in Central Virginia, day care programs are at a critical point.
Public schools in and around Lynchburg have temporarily reduced or eliminated in-person classes in an effort to help prevent acceleration of the coronavirus’ spread. The reopening of schools is a major factor in projections of future COVID-19 cases: taking that into account, data models from University of Virginia show weekly cases in the Lynchburg metro area could triple by the end of October, or worse.
Student learning will completely rely on time spent on the computer, and many working parents are in need of supervision for their kids and extra support for that learning model.
That’s where day care programs — themselves following a slew of new requirements and guidelines to try and keep children and staff safe — enter in.
Shelly Hunt, a founder of Caterpillar Clubhouse and director of its Madison Heights location, said she considers the situation for day care providers during the pandemic to be a “big tightrope balancing act,” with a constant flow of shifting guidelines and a new layer of expectations to help with virtual learning for school-age children.
“Right now there’s not a lot of day cares … and parents are going back to work and you’re trying to help these parents because they’re going to need child care,” she said.
Caterpillar Clubhouse's facilities provide full-day care for infants through preschool-age children and before- and after-school programs for older children. They typically offer full-day care for students on teacher work days or weather days, but Hunt said they're now doing so regularly because of the coronavirus.
Out of a total of 128 day care programs in Lynchburg and surrounding counties, 36 are closed and 20 others are closed but enrolling for the fall season. That’s according to data from Child Care Aware, the state’s resource and referral agency.
In Nelson County, that same data shows one program out of nine is open, and four are closed but accepting enrollments for fall.
Surveys are still being collected from programs across the state, but data so far suggests programs are operating at an average of 40% capacity, according to Donna Foley, data services coordinator for Child Care Aware.
Programs at the YMCA of Central Virginia are at about 24% capacity after implementing social distancing and other guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Virginia Department of Health, said CEO Jay Parker.
Teena Williams, the YMCA’s director of child care, said the Y started out with eight children of essential workers at the end of March, after the initial state shutdown. As Virginia moved through its reopening phases and the Y provided care for more families, she said 51 children were in programs by the end of July.
Between Lynchburg, Amherst County and Nelson County, the YMCA normally has about 200 children registered for its child care programs, Parker said. In Lynchburg, where in-person K-12 classes won’t be held until at least October, they’re only operating child care at the Express YMCA on Old Forest Road.
“Now if we continue to grow, which I think we will as time evolves … we will be able to expand those services to more locations,” he said. “… It’s really about meeting the needs and right now this location will meet the needs.”
Williams said there’s currently no waitlist for children to be enrolled, but any waitlist in the future will feed into the YMCA opening up programs in other locations.
In the instance of a positive COVID-19 case among the children or staff, Parker said they’ll lean on the Central Virginia Health District, VDH’s office for Lynchburg and surrounding counties, for guidance. Parents with children in the program will be notified, he said.
Hunt also said she and the other Caterpillar Clubhouse directors are in close contact with the Department of Social Services and CVHD on the finer points of pandemic operations.
The facility she manages received notification of one positive case in a child in late April and worked closely under CVHD advisement on the safety measures to take: children in the classroom were isolated, the classroom itself was deep cleaned, closed off for two weeks and staff members in contact with the child took off of work.
Hunt said she contacted class parents directly and passed along isolation instructions, then sent out a notice to all parents with children enrolled at her site.
“We’ve had lots of children tested [since] but none have come back positive, praise God,” she said.
Still, future positive cases are likely given the trend of rising cases. Though recommended procedures may have changed since then, she said she expects any future cases to be treated similarly.
With a 40,000-square foot facility, Hunt said she has a lot of flexibility in implementing safety measures. Caterpillar Clubhouse enrollment as a whole is down about 20%, she said, where all four of its locations typically care for a total of around 450-500 children daily outside of the pandemic.
“We’re still having to be creative with how we put the children in the classroom…but for a smaller day care it’s a lot harder,” she said.
Hunt and the other directors are discussing options with parents whose kids will be going to school a few days a week, and the Madison Heights phone has been ringing off the hook recently with questions about enrollment.
“These parents have been really stressed and it’s been hard on them as well,” she said.
