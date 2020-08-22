Lynchburg-area day care providers on 'tightrope' between schools, parents and pandemic

Between Lynchburg, Amherst County and Nelson County, the YMCA normally has about 200 children registered for its child care programs, Parker said. In Lynchburg, where in-person K-12 classes won’t be held until at least October, they’re only operating child care at the Express YMCA on Old Forest Road.

“Now if we continue to grow, which I think we will as time evolves … we will be able to expand those services to more locations,” he said. “… It’s really about meeting the needs and right now this location will meet the needs.”

Williams said there’s currently no waitlist for children to be enrolled, but any waitlist in the future will feed into the YMCA opening up programs in other locations.

In the instance of a positive COVID-19 case among the children or staff, Parker said they’ll lean on the Central Virginia Health District, VDH’s office for Lynchburg and surrounding counties, for guidance. Parents with children in the program will be notified, he said.

Hunt also said she and the other Caterpillar Clubhouse directors are in close contact with the Department of Social Services and CVHD on the finer points of pandemic operations.