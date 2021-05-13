Lynchburg-area economic development offices celebrate successes during pandemic

This week, localities nationwide recognized the work economic developers do to create vibrant communities with strong economies during National Economic Development Week, which runs from May 9 to 15.
Locally, economic officials have powered through an unprecedented pandemic and still assisted in company expansions and openings, provided grants to businesses and helped them retain their workforce.
In 2020, the Lynchburg Office of Economic Development and Tourism assisted multiple companies, including Bausch + Lomb, which invested more than $35 million to expand its manufacturing facility to provide U.S. distribution for its contact lens products and create 79 new jobs over the next five years.
In January 2020, Flowers Foods, one of the nation's largest producers of packaged baked foods, announced a $25 million investment to expand and transform its Lynchburg bakery into an organic facility, creating 15 new jobs. The bakery, which the company has operated for more than 40 years, serves the Mid-Atlantic market producing Dave's Killer Bread products.
“As economic developers, our number one goal to support the retention and expansion of the existing companies in our city that employ our citizens and contribute to community vitality,” Anna Bentson, assistant director of the Lynchburg Office of Economic Development & Tourism said.
In 2021, CloudFit Software completed a $5 million renovation to its new headquarters in the historic Carter Glass building next to Monument Terrace in Downtown Lynchburg. CloudFit currently has hired more than 90 employees in 16 states and plans to add 139 jobs in the first three years of operation in Lynchburg, Bentson said.
Today, an estimated 70 percent of all jobs are created through the expansion of local companies, she said. Bentson said the office is able to leverage the investment of companies large and small each year through the administration of the City's Enterprise Zones, Real Estate Rehabilitation Program and Local Redevelopment Program.
“Much has changed with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, but through it all, we have stood with the business community in commitment to the health and wellbeing of our city,” she said.
In August 2020, the city of Lynchburg launched the CARES Business Recovery Program, a one-time fund that offered financial assistance to businesses whose operations were either closed or restricted in response to the novel coronavirus. In total, 336 businesses receiving funding from the Business Recovery Program and 38 businesses received support through the Winterization Program, offering both outdoor heaters and reimbursement for restaurant winterization expenses.
Since March, the Office of Economic Development & Tourism has worked with the Central Virginia Health District and the City of Lynchburg to support Lynchburg's companies in offering COVID-19 vaccinations to their employees.
“Together as a team, we were able to schedule thousands of vaccinations for local employees, making it possible for our community to return to work safely,” Bentson said.
Since, January 2020, Bedford County’s Economic Development Authority has announced $12.2 million in new investments and more than 200 new jobs added at nine local companies. It also supported development in three business parks and assisted with the Bedford ONE program that prepares high school students for future careers in Bedford County.
“We are happy to actively develop the workforce and engage in a variety of actions and programming that support nearly 3,500 existing and new companies in Bedford County that provide essential jobs for our citizens,” said Traci Blido, Bedford County Economic Development Director. “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic challenges of 2020, our office assisted more than 100 local businesses with grants and other assistance to help them keep their doors open.”
Bedford County also launched a $1 million Back to Business Grant Program in August 2020 to assist Bedford County businesses that experienced losses from COVID-19 closures and disruptions. The grants, at $5,000 each, were provided to eligible small businesses on a first-come, first-served basis through September 2020, or until the funds were depleted. More than 100 eligible businesses received grants.
Last year, Sentry Equipment & Erectors, Inc. announced it would invest more than $2 million in Bedford and add up to 15 new jobs over the next three years and Innerspec Technologies broke ground in December on a 10,000-square-foot Robotic Non-Destructive Test Center to be built adjacent to the existing site in Forest.
This year, Damage Prevention Solutions announced it plans to invest more than $2 million in Bedford and add up to 45 new jobs over the next five years. The company has purchased a 4-acre lot in the New London Business and Technology Center park in Forest and will construct a single story, 10,000-square-foot manufacturing facility equipped with laminators and digital production printing presses.
Additionally, Belvac, a worldwide leader in can forming and printing technologies for the two-piece can industry, will invest more than $3 million and add up to 50 new jobs in the county over the next five years.
“As economic developers, we are focused on helping businesses grow and residents have access to quality job opportunities,” Blido said.
In Amherst County, one big success from this year was the completion of The Westie, which opened in April.
Victoria Hanson, executive director, of the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County, said the project culminated several years of complicated redevelopment of the historic former school on Phelps Road in Madison Heights, which stood empty for decades.
She said the EDA and county worked closely with Waukeshaw Development through the process to convert the property into 41 market rate apartments.
“The EDA saw this as a clear win-win for the county and Waukeshaw,” Calvin Kennon, EDA board member said. “A building of great historic significance for the community has been beautifully restored and the $7 million investment will bring new vitality to the community.”
After the pandemic hit in March 2020, much of Amherst’s business activity slowed or stalled, Hanson said.
“In April and May, after it became clear how much our local businesses were being hurt by COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development started offering business grant opportunities to localities to assist their local businesses impacted by the pandemic,” she said. “The Economic Development Authority of Amherst County knew the pandemic had caused great financial loss and stress so the AEDA successfully applied for over $1.1 million in grants for Amherst businesses.”
Additionally, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors allocated $450,000 in Cares Act money to help Amherst businesses hit hard by the pandemic.
Through the grant programs, the county and the EDA have been able to financially assist more than 60 businesses, Hanson said.
“It is our sincere hope that this grant has helped to strengthen Amherst businesses and make them more resilient during these difficult times,” she said.
In 2020, Amherst County was the first in the state to receive a CDBG Urgent Need grant for $569,650. The EDA worked closely with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development on a grant that significantly helped Swissomation, a micromachining business in Amherst, increase its capacity to make more ventilator parts, Hanson said.
“Ventilators are a critical, lifesaving medical device that have been in high demand during the pandemic and with DHCD’s swift funding, Swissomation was able to purchase the necessary specialty machines to expand its business operations to meet this crucial need for the nation,” she said.
She added the grading of the largest lot in the Amelon Commerce Center in Madison Heights should be completed in 2021, thanks to a grant from GO Virginia. The pad-ready buildable site can accommodate the construction of a building up to 225,000 square feet, which the EDA will market to new and existing industrial companies who are expanding to attract new investment and jobs to Amherst County.