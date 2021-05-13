Lynchburg-area economic development offices celebrate successes during pandemic

In 2021, CloudFit Software completed a $5 million renovation to its new headquarters in the historic Carter Glass building next to Monument Terrace in Downtown Lynchburg. CloudFit currently has hired more than 90 employees in 16 states and plans to add 139 jobs in the first three years of operation in Lynchburg, Bentson said.

Today, an estimated 70 percent of all jobs are created through the expansion of local companies, she said. Bentson said the office is able to leverage the investment of companies large and small each year through the administration of the City's Enterprise Zones, Real Estate Rehabilitation Program and Local Redevelopment Program.

“Much has changed with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, but through it all, we have stood with the business community in commitment to the health and wellbeing of our city,” she said.

In August 2020, the city of Lynchburg launched the CARES Business Recovery Program, a one-time fund that offered financial assistance to businesses whose operations were either closed or restricted in response to the novel coronavirus. In total, 336 businesses receiving funding from the Business Recovery Program and 38 businesses received support through the Winterization Program, offering both outdoor heaters and reimbursement for restaurant winterization expenses.