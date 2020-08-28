Lynchburg-area experts offer advice on keeping kids safe, handling anxiety during COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases remain prevalent, and parents prepare to send their children back to school or day care or educate them in the home, anxiety can arise. But there are ways to stay calm while staying safe.
Dr. Rachel Gagen, a pediatrician at F. Read Hopkins Pediatric Associates, said it is completely understandable for parents to feel uncomfortable in this unprecedented situation and with the pandemic shutdown, many parents may feel like there is no map.
“It can feel overwhelming to try to make decisions about school, work, play and worship with a new virus that has such a wide spectrum from zero symptoms in some patients and death in others,” she said. “There is certainly data that suggests that children are highly unlikely to die of COVID. This should help the parents breathe a small sigh of relief.”
However, it will take time to understand the consequences of infection in children and time to assess how children spread the virus to adults, she added.
“School shutdowns in March were the safest public health option,” she said. “However, they limited our ability to predict how the virus would spread if schools were open.”
There have been more than 117,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Virginia so far, and more than 2,200 in the Lynchburg region, according to the Virginia Department of Health's data as of Friday. More than 2,500 deaths around the commonwealth have been attributed to the disease.
All parents can practice and model safe behaviors so that their children can stay safe now and in the coming months, she said.
“Our community has had an increased spread of the virus. It’s up to us all to stop it,” she said. “If someone has a symptom, they need to stay home. If you find out you have been exposed and are waiting on test results, stay home. The online option at school will be very helpful in allowing flexibility with attendance. There should be no more perfect attendance awards.”
Jane Gerdy, executive director at Elizabeth’s Early Learning Center, said the center has been open since April, providing care for children of essential personnel. Gerdy said as the new school year began Aug. 17, all students have returned.
“We are very careful about following guidelines set forth by the state and are doing all we can to keep children safe and to prevent the spread of COVID,” she said.
She said in the beginning, there was a worry that teachers wearing masks might cause some anxiety for children, especially when they transitioned to new classrooms with unfamiliar teachers.
“We were also concerned that interactions between teachers and children would be hindered if the children could not see teachers' facial expressions and smiles,” she said. “Children were taught the importance of wearing masks and washing hands to prevent the spread of germs and they eagerly participate in these safety protocols.”
So far, she said she has not witnessed any anxieties.
“Young children are resilient and tend to live in the moment,” she said. “They enjoy engaging in activities and interacting with peers and don't seem to notice the masks. This has temporarily become their new normal.”
Chuck Rodgers, a licensed counselor at Wyndhurst Counseling Center, said worrying is common — but when the brain works overtime, it causes people to worry too much and makes it difficult to live life well.
He said one way for parents to deal with their anxiety right now is by using a cognitive therapy technique called “possible and likely.”
“This is where you ask yourself the question, ‘Is this possible? Is it likely?’ An objective answer to these two questions can often bring comfort,” he said.
Like adults, many children suffer from anxiety, he said.
“When this happens, I think it’s important for parents to validate their child by providing empathy and then provide comfort. It’s both: empathy and comfort," he said.
He advised parents to talk to their children about their fears concerning the virus and tell them it is normal to feel fearful at times.
“The fact is that it is possible to do everything right and still end up with an undesired outcome,” he said.
In the end, luckily many people will never have severe symptoms from the virus, Gagen said, so no medical intervention is needed. But everyone should take their responsibilities seriously.
"Social distancing is an effective solution, spreading out so that there is 6 feet between us, using the great outdoors to blow fresh air between us to decrease spread, and when necessary to be indoors, wear a mask," she said. "Washing hands frequently, especially before you eat or touch your face, is the third recommendation to minimize spread."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.