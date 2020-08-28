Lynchburg-area experts offer advice on keeping kids safe, handling anxiety during COVID-19

All parents can practice and model safe behaviors so that their children can stay safe now and in the coming months, she said.

“Our community has had an increased spread of the virus. It’s up to us all to stop it,” she said. “If someone has a symptom, they need to stay home. If you find out you have been exposed and are waiting on test results, stay home. The online option at school will be very helpful in allowing flexibility with attendance. There should be no more perfect attendance awards.”

Jane Gerdy, executive director at Elizabeth’s Early Learning Center, said the center has been open since April, providing care for children of essential personnel. Gerdy said as the new school year began Aug. 17, all students have returned.

“We are very careful about following guidelines set forth by the state and are doing all we can to keep children safe and to prevent the spread of COVID,” she said.

She said in the beginning, there was a worry that teachers wearing masks might cause some anxiety for children, especially when they transitioned to new classrooms with unfamiliar teachers.