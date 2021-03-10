Lynchburg-area faith communities responsive to adaptations in worship

Finding faith and community connection during the pandemic has been a matter of innovation for Lynchburg-area houses of worship and adaptation for their congregations.
When directives from Gov. Ralph Northam limited in-person gatherings to fewer than 10 people, houses of worship had to bring their services online, outside or through broadcast channels. Policies relaxed months later to allow distanced worship with other precautionary measures, but many houses of worship plan to keep up those adaptive channels of prayer.
Holy Cross Catholic Church took its first step into virtual services in those early months, starting to stream 11 a.m. Mass every Sunday. Monsignor Kenneth Rush Jr. said the streams have been successful, with around 60 to 70 viewers per week, and the church has been lucky to have tech-savvy members and the means to buy the necessary equipment.
In-person Mass started there in late May, soon after government restrictions relaxed, and Rush said churchgoers have understood and respected the new routine of safety measures followed each week. With a church building that can typically seat 450 people, it’s now reduced to a max capacity of 120 people sitting safely distanced.
Rush said there are many parishioners who are staying isolated at home, and committee members have called around to check in and keep in touch. He said there’s frustration among those who don’t yet feel safe going out.
“I think the real challenge will be when and if the governor lifts the restrictions to invite people to come back into the church, because I think people are still somewhat scared,” he said.
Still, he said the virtual services will continue into the future and they’ll likely keep requiring masks — something experts have recommended even as more people are immunized.
Elon Presbyterian Church, in Amherst County, adapted at first by offering Facebook video services and outdoor services, which Pastor Barry Tucker said were a hit.
“I think people like the idea of coming to church in their pajamas, having coffee in the cup holder,” he said.
In-person services there started back in the late summer, but Tucker said many members are not ready to come back into the building and like the online format as the pandemic continues. Preaching to a virtual audience or a stream of cars has changed his style somewhat, he said, explaining the eye contact and sound amplification aspects have led to feedback he isn’t used to getting.
“I’ve had a number of folks tell me they’re not coming back until they have their [vaccine] shot,” Tucker said, adding he understands the decision. “Our congregation, like many, has a lot of older people and they’re just not going to take those chances.”
He said church members and leaders have been frustrated by the limitations but through the past year have learned some new ways to focus and minister to the community’s needs in new, creative ways.
Services at Fort Hill United Methodist Church have been pre-recorded since mid-March and in person since August, according to the Rev. Marc Brown. He and other church staff have published other virtual prayers, musical selections and discussions, as well as a Facebook live feed before in-person Sunday morning worship, so isolated members of the church can get an additional sense of inclusion.
Brown said about 60 people worship online and about 50 people come to the live services, where the church typically saw about 130 people before the pandemic.
“The goal of both worship services and video productions is to provide a sense of community, connection and encouragement for persons within and beyond our congregation,” he said in an email. “The past 12 months have required adaptation to a new reality.“
Brown added that online worship will continue for Fort Hill even after all in-person worship restrictions are removed.
Other places of worship are continuing with virtual-only services, at least for the near future.
Kathy Gerber, president at Agudath Sholom Congregation, said the synagogue has continued holding services exclusively on Zoom — after a bit of a learning curve at first. She said the congregation has been mindful of risks during the pandemic and was careful in holding three bar mitzvahs and bat mitzvahs over the year, where attendance was limited to 10 people and socially distanced.
Although some members may be missing the social aspect of in-person services and finding that virtual services don’t quite feel the same, she said they’ve been flexible.
“Sometimes the traditional and the ritual and the repetitiveness of services are very comforting, and within the environment of the temple that you’re used to, it’s like a second home,” she said.
On top of services, the temple has a full schedule of virtual classes, Torah study sessions and committee and group meetings.
Gerber said a COVID-19 task force has kept up with the latest information and helped congregation members make vaccination appointments. Most of the temple staff has received at least one shot, she said, and congregation members have discussed potential plans for resuming in-person services.
With President Joe Biden announcing on March 2that the U.S. will have enough vaccines for all adults by May, some are hopeful that immunization will open up safe worship opportunities for more people.
At First Presbyterian Church, senior pastor Peter Thompson said health risks for the congregation have meant it’s been more conservative in holding off on live services: pre-existing radio services have continued alongside live service streaming and outdoor gatherings, something he said is “unprecedented for us.”
“It has been frustrating to not be together … but considering the risk, we haven’t been in a place to put that risk at play,” he said.
Many parishioners live at Westminster Canterbury and some have been in and out of the hospital with COVID-19, Thompson said, which can contribute to a sense of loneliness. To combat that, around 40 callers he calls “stewards” have been calling around to some 350 families within the church throughout the year — checking up, offering prayers when needed and relaying church news.
“God is in the midst of this opportunity and is calling us to act in the midst of this opportunity,” he said.
Thompson said he’s encouraged his flock to be “living in faith, not fear” — adding there’s a responsibility that comes with faith and it doesn’t necessarily mean charging headfirst into something.
“I don’t feel like our church staff has slowed down at all,” he said. “…If anything, we have had to rethink what ministry is like,” which he added takes a lot of time and planning.
First Presbyterian Church started a capital campaign in the fall that raised $2.6 million in three months, Thompson said, which has helped pay for new equipment to enhance service streaming and will also go toward building projects such as a new steeple and renovation to the church’s organ. He said the campaign was something of a rallying cry and a positive purpose that parishioners could focus on.
Holy Cross Catholic Church’s Rush also said his parishioners have been gracious with donations and the church has been breaking even financially.
“Without that generosity, gosh, I don’t know what we’d be doing to pay the bills,” he said.
Tucker said he was amazed Elon Presbyterian Church hasn’t suffered financially at all over the past year; something he believes is a testament to those church members in a position to help through giving when some are facing economic disaster because of the past year.
“It was coming from a place of, ‘What can we do to help others?’” Tucker said.
Justin Faulconer contributed to this article.