Lynchburg-area faith communities responsive to adaptations in worship

“It has been frustrating to not be together … but considering the risk, we haven’t been in a place to put that risk at play,” he said.

Many parishioners live at Westminster Canterbury and some have been in and out of the hospital with COVID-19, Thompson said, which can contribute to a sense of loneliness. To combat that, around 40 callers he calls “stewards” have been calling around to some 350 families within the church throughout the year — checking up, offering prayers when needed and relaying church news.

“God is in the midst of this opportunity and is calling us to act in the midst of this opportunity,” he said.

Thompson said he’s encouraged his flock to be “living in faith, not fear” — adding there’s a responsibility that comes with faith and it doesn’t necessarily mean charging headfirst into something.

“I don’t feel like our church staff has slowed down at all,” he said. “…If anything, we have had to rethink what ministry is like,” which he added takes a lot of time and planning.