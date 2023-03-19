The cost of food, housing, transportation and health care have increased in recent months.

The additional SNAP benefits put into place in March 2020 during the COVID-19 related shutdowns expired this month, leaving many families stuck between skyrocketing food costs and fewer resources to help put food on the table.

As more people are looking for help in Lynchburg, places like the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, The Daily Bread and Park View Community Mission are feeling the pinch.

Michael McKee, CEO of BRAFB, says the emergency allotments passed during the pandemic were a buffer against all of the turmoil people were experiencing.

More people were out of work, so more people were turning to SNAP.

Statewide, the SNAP program benefits about 800,000 residents — 11% of the population.

McKee said the government, together with the nonprofit sector, help to improve food insecurity for millions of Americans. Through the Emergency Food Assistance Program, the government buys up foreign commodities and then contracts with producers to produce shelf stable food such as canned goods, frozen meats and, increasingly, fresh produce, and that food is provided largely to food banks.

“That's one way the federal government is supporting the nonprofit sector and providing for the food security of our neighbors. But the other most impactful way that government does that is by funding SNAP,” he said.

SNAP allows people to access grocery stores and purchase groceries, just as everyone else does.

Under the Feeding America program, there are more than 200 regional food banks that serve or provide food to about 50 million Americans. Food banks provide enough for about 6.5 billion meals, McKee said.

Last fall, BRAFB’s network of pantries in the Central Virginia region recorded more than 140,000 visits that year. The most it ever saw was during the height of the pandemic in 2020, which was 141,000 visits in a year.

“The combination of inflation, soaring food costs and now the discontinuation of supplemental SNAP benefits could exceed what we saw during the worst of the pandemic,” he said.

Food prices in U.S. metro areas were up 10% from year ago levels in January, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Breakfasts seem particularly hard hit: Egg prices are up 70%, butter and margarine 32.5%, cereal by 15%, bread by 14.9% and sausage 10.1% — though bacon prices are down slightly. Meat and fresh fruit and vegetable prices generally posted below-average increases, but canned and processed products have increased faster.

BRAFB is buying millions of dollars worth of food to make sure food pantries and local communities stay stocked.

“We're fully committed to make sure that we have enough food to meet the needs of our neighbors indefinitely. That's a huge undertaking and does require us to rely more on buying food than on donated food, and that's not sustainable in the long term,” he said.

Lynchburg Daily Bread, at 721 Clay St. in downtown Lynchburg, has tripled the number of meals it serves and it's a number that continues to grow each day.

Pre-pandemic, a busy day at the food kitchen would have been 200 or 250 meals per day. Now, it’s had several days when more than 800 meals were served.

In January, Tracey Dixon, executive director at the Lynchburg Daily Bread, said it saw its first 700-meal day and, on March 6, it fed 861 meals - a new daily record.

“We’re seeing a real double whammy because of pandemic-era benefits running out combined with the highest grocery prices we’ve ever seen; it's really hitting people hard. We've seen a lot of people who are working that are needing help from the soup kitchen,” Dixon said. “These are people who have never asked for help before getting food assistance.”

She said when a grocery bill goes from $60 to $120 per week, many families don’t have the space to make that up in their budgets.

With the increase in demand, the kitchen is pulling it off, but it hasn’t been easy, Dixon said. Instead of arriving at 6:30 a.m., volunteers now arrive at 5:30 a.m. to begin working on hundreds of meals.

“We keep waiting for a little respite just from the huge volume of people that are in need, and unfortunately, we've just grown and grown in meals served since the start of the pandemic and we’ve never shut down and never missed a day,” she said. “It’s a whole new world for the staff and volunteers but we’re certainly ready for things to improve and slow down.”

Dixon said many Daily Bread recipients want to be independent and not need the nonprofit's support.

“So we love to see the economy improved, for grocery prices to dial back and to allow people to be able to balance their budget and make ends meet,” she said. “I am concerned with the benefits running out combined with summer, which is normally our busiest season because the kids aren't in school getting school breakfast and lunch.”

The kitchen is in need of nutritious food donations and ground beef, which can be stretched to make more meals such as chili or beefaroni.

Todd Blake, executive director of Park View Community Mission, said any time there’s a reduction in benefits, there will be an increase of neighbors that they serve.

“Many of those families are caught right on the edge of being able to make their grocery budget work and any little variance in that budget is going to be a big impact, and so you couple that with inflated food prices, and that's kind of hit with a double whammy now,” he said.

He added the nonprofit isn’t getting as much produce as had been and that’s caused by myriad of factors from supply chain issues to seasonal changes, but also when there’s a higher number of people coming to the food pantry, it only exacerbates the problem. So there’s less variety and fewer healthy foods available.

“We always have to keep going to all of our sources, whether it's our donors, grants that we write and hope to be awarded to, the Blue Ridge Are Food Bank asking for more, we're going to have to be doing those kinds of things to keep up with the demand,” Blake said.

He said people can support the BRAFB and Park View if they want to help and to reach out to area legislators advocating for a strong Farm Bill that will support staff and other supports for food insecure neighbors.

“People who are going to food pantries and receiving SNAP benefits, so many of them are working hard to make their budgets work, to make their grocery bill stretch, they're working multiple jobs in many cases, some can't work because of disability or are caring for chronically ill family member,” Blake said. “So just to be mindful that someone who's receiving SNAP benefits, they are worth the investment of our of our tax dollars, I believe, and we need to make sure that they have good benefits available to them.”