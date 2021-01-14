Lynchburg-area health care providers prepare to ramp up vaccinations

In a news conference Thursday, Northam announced Phase 1b will be expanded to include anyone with a health condition that makes them vulnerable to the virus and all residents over the age of 65. Previously, the phase was open to essential workers and anyone over the age of 75.

“We want every vaccinator — health departments, hospitals, pharmacies — to administer vaccine doses as fast as possible,” Northam said. “We want them to focus on priority populations. But we also want vaccines in arms.”

Roughly half of Virginia’s 8.5 million residents will be eligible for the vaccine under the newly updated regulations. In the Lynchburg region, nearly 50,000 residents are at least 65-years-old, according to U.S. Census estimates.

Health officials have warned that it may take months to inoculate everyone in the next phase due to the limited supply of vaccines. The federal government is currently allocating about 110,000 doses to the state each week.

Northam has set a short-term goal of administering at least 25,000 doses a day. The state has lagged behind that number, though vaccinations have begun to pick up in recent days. More than 17,000 doses were administered on Tuesday, up from about 15,000 administered on Monday.