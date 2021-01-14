Lynchburg-area health care providers prepare to ramp up vaccinations

Lynchburg-area health care providers are laying out plans to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines to front-line essential workers and anyone over the age of 65 as state health officials look to ramp up the slow-moving rollout.
The Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and the neighboring counties, has not yet moved into the next phase of the state’s vaccine distribution plan as some regions in the state did this week. Local officials are still working to vaccinate health care workers and nursing home residents, who have been prioritized for the new vaccine.
But Gov. Ralph Northam has said the entire commonwealth will move to what's known as Phase 1b of the vaccine delivery by the end of the month, prompting local health care providers to draw up plans for mass vaccinations.
Central Virginia Family Physicians, which serves more than 24,000 patients who are eligible for the vaccine under the next phase, has been told to expect a shipment of vaccine doses as early as next week, according to CVFP President Thomas Eppes.
If the shipment arrives as expected, Eppes said the medical group could begin administering doses by the weekend of Jan. 23. He said the vaccinations will likely occur at a drive-thru clinic at a facility in Forest to maximize the number of patients who can be inoculated at one time.
“There’s a lot of vaccinations that we have to do,” Eppes said. “But we have plans to get them in arms as fast as humanly possible.”
Eppes asked for patience as vaccinations begin to reach the general public. Since state officials have not told the medical group how many doses will be delivered in the shipment, it is impossible to know the number of patients who could be vaccinated.
Eppes warned patients not to flood doctors with phone calls about the vaccine. He said the medical group will reach out to eligible patients to register for an appointment online after plans for the vaccination clinic are finalized.
"We know the demand will greatly exceed what we receive from the state," he said. "The more we get, the quicker we’ll give them."
Though a handful of localities in the northern and the southwestern parts of the state entered Phase 1b on Monday, it is not yet clear when exactly local providers will be approved to begin the next phase of vaccinations. Health officials have offered few details about the expanding rollout, including how members of the public can sign up for a vaccine.
Officials at the Central Virginia Health District declined to answer questions Thursday. A spokesperson said the local health district will likely announce new details about distribution plans early next week.
In a news conference Thursday, Northam announced Phase 1b will be expanded to include anyone with a health condition that makes them vulnerable to the virus and all residents over the age of 65. Previously, the phase was open to essential workers and anyone over the age of 75.
“We want every vaccinator — health departments, hospitals, pharmacies — to administer vaccine doses as fast as possible,” Northam said. “We want them to focus on priority populations. But we also want vaccines in arms.”
Roughly half of Virginia’s 8.5 million residents will be eligible for the vaccine under the newly updated regulations. In the Lynchburg region, nearly 50,000 residents are at least 65-years-old, according to U.S. Census estimates.
Health officials have warned that it may take months to inoculate everyone in the next phase due to the limited supply of vaccines. The federal government is currently allocating about 110,000 doses to the state each week.
Northam has set a short-term goal of administering at least 25,000 doses a day. The state has lagged behind that number, though vaccinations have begun to pick up in recent days. More than 17,000 doses were administered on Tuesday, up from about 15,000 administered on Monday.
Virginia has received a total of 943,000 doses of the vaccine, all of which have been distributed to local vaccination sites across the commonwealth. More than 242,000 people have received the first shot, and 27,000 have received the second dose, according to the health department.
In the local health district, 7,533 doses have been administered, largely to medical workers and nursing home residents. Just 638 people have been fully vaccinated with both doses, state data shows.
Centra Health Senior Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer Michael Elliot, who has helped coordinate the vaccine distribution for the health system, said the region will need to rely on “an army of vaccinators” to satisfy the overwhelming demand for the shots.
Elliot said the legions of health care professionals recruited for the vaccination effort “will include private practices, primary care practices, pharmacies and perhaps others as well, as [Centra officials] look to get as much vaccine out as quickly as possible.”
The Free Clinic of Central Virginia and Community Access Network, which both provide medical care to uninsured and underinsured residents who live in the Lynchburg region, currently anticipate vaccinating patients during primary care visits.
Christina Delzingaro, the CEO of the two clinics, said she is still waiting to learn the number of doses that will be distributed to the nonprofit by the state. Together, both clinics serve about 12,600 patients.
Johnson Health Center is also planning to offer vaccines to its patients. CEO Gary Campbell said last week the nonprofit provider had applied to receive and administer vaccine doses.
Administrators for Lynchburg City Schools are exploring plans to vaccinate staffers, including teachers and other workers who are eligible in the next phase.
Superintendent Crystal Edwards said at a recent school board meeting that roughly 50% of the school district’s employees have agreed to take the vaccine.
“We’re not out of the woods, but there is light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.