Lynchburg-area health care providers work to recruit, retain nurses amid staffing shortages

A nursing shortage has hit home in Lynchburg, but it's also a crisis happening all over the country and local health care providers say it was only exacerbated by the pandemic.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that more than 275,000 additional nurses are needed from 2020 to 2030, and employment opportunities for nurses will grow at 9 percent, faster than all other occupations from 2016 through 2026.

To help address challenges to developing a skilled health care workforce, earlier this month the U.S. Department of Labor announced an $80 million funding opportunity through its Nursing Expansion Grant Program to support nursing training programs designed to expand the pipeline of nursing professionals while advancing equity and creating pathways for workers to fill these jobs and improve the nation’s health care system.

“Many health care workers, nurses among them, have worked around the clock throughout the pandemic to care for those in need and save countless lives, often while risking their own health and well-being,” Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in a news release. “Today, they face diminished ranks of colleagues to help shoulder these burdens as patients continue to depend on them. The funding opportunity announced today will support training and other programs to help advance workforce equity while bringing more nurses into the industry.”

Kristin King, vice president of human resources at Centra Heath, said this is something health care systems have been dealing with for years, the pandemic increased the need.

“So you're starting to see people that are either nervous about going into health care, they see the demands that are placed on them, they see just how much they're going to have to work but then some people see that as an opportunity,” she said. “They know because of the demand, they’ll be able to find a job.”

There always has been a demand for health care professions — it's just increasing.

“For Centra, what we're working on is recruitment and how we can attract people here and once they're here, how can we help grow them and retain them? And it’s a work in progress,” King said.

Tracy Coleman, director of nursing at Johnson Health Center, said the nursing shortage has existed for a very long time, and it is not something that is going to go away so it's crucial to learn to operation in spite of the shortage.

“Innovative thinking will be key to the ongoing navigation of the nursing shortage in order to meet the needs of the community with fewer resources to do so,” she said. “It will be necessary to incorporate alternative scheduling ideas and more effective staffing models that find us being well-versed in task-sharing and understanding what it means to practice at the top of one’s scope. Essentially, we have to creatively determine how to do more with less and do it well.”

She said health centers will always need to emphasize recruitment, but retention is even more important in her mind.

“Monetary incentives are great, but we have to make sure we’re not missing out on other opportunities to make our support staff feel valued,” she said. “We have to find the line between challenging our nurses and overworking our nurses. People generally like to feel challenged and to be given the opportunity to excel, but crossing that line and overburdening that support group can be detrimental. It’s a fine line, and we have to find it in order to truly be productive and decrease turnover.”

With that in mind, she said health care has to create a culture that enables nurses to grow and develop.

“We have to support them through professional development opportunities and encourage them to embrace those challenges,” she said. “This ultimately promotes resiliency and job satisfaction. JHC has created an internal Leadership Academy that allows staff to take courses that lead to professional development.”

That, along with tuition reimbursement, encourages nurses and medical assistants to grow, she said.

“We have also created a career ladder of sorts for our medical assistants, giving them opportunities that often times only licensed nurses have,” she said.

Brandy Witcher, a senior medical assistant at Johnson Health Center, said nurses are feeling overwhelmed daily with the nurse shortage.

"Constantly wondering when help will finally come and stay," she said. "Working long hours on the job while maintaining home life — some single-parent homes. Nurses leave the office and get home to help with homework, prepare dinner and try to find a moment if possible for themselves before the cycle restarts."

As a member of the nurse population, Witcher said she think it’s imperative that patients and communities remain confident in nurses' abilities to do their jobs but also allow grace and patience during their visit.

"A smile goes a long way. We are working hard to care for you or members of your family without error," she said.

Witcher said burnout is real, but nurses try hard every day to remember the "why and what" that brought them to the field of nursing.

What King hears from current staff and prospective nursing candidates is they want safe patient nurse-to-patient ratios, flexible scheduling options, a work-life balance, mentorship and opportunities for career advancement.

She said Centra has been putting a lot of resources into its new graduate Nurse Residency Program and has been training anywhere from 50 to 200 new students per year.

The program takes a new nurse, trains them and gives them educational and mentoring support.

It also offers a nurse internship program, a mentor-led opportunity that gives nursing students the chance to work in different units. Once they complete that, they can be offered a position within the health center.

“So we’re building this loyalty with students and allowing them the opportunity to find out what they’re interested in and ideally, once they finish nursing school, they can come work for us if they want,” she said.

King said she and the rest of staff at Centra know the work environment can be stressful, exhausting and challenging.

“We know that as leaders in the organization we need to constantly be evaluating how we can be creative and flexible with our scheduling and offering opportunities to keep people here and advance as opposed to losing them to other organizations,” she said.

She said that work is ongoing and it will take time to build out some of those efforts to get to a point where the center has stable staffing.

“We're aware of the challenges and that they exist,” she said. “We're aware that our staff is tired, and we are grateful and appreciative of them. All of our caregivers are dedicating themselves to our patients and their colleagues. We see it, we hear it. We're trying to get as much feedback as we can to continue to improve the workplace because we want people to stay here and feel like they can grow here.”

Coleman said Johnson Health Care has been intentional about leading with positivity.

“One’s thoughts ultimately become one’s destiny, so it is worthwhile to re-train the brain to see the cup half full as opposed to half empty,” she said. “I encourage my staff to see struggles as opportunities for change and growth. I open each nursing department meeting with a positive quote or thought.”

She encourages her staff to send pictures that represent something positive and Coleman shares those pictures in a presentation with the group before they move into the material for the meeting.

“My hope is that my group sees that I recognize each of them as valuable and important and that I care about each of them,” she said. “I work to be a leader who is very present, available and hands-on.”

Coleman said she wants the community to know the health center's goal to provide access to quality care has not changed despite struggles with the shortage of nurses and medical assistants.

“We are working daily to develop creative solutions that will allow us to ensure our staff feel valued and fulfilled while we provide the care our patients have come to expect and deserve,” she said. “We are passionate about what we do, and we appreciate the opportunity to serve this community. We also appreciate grace, patience, and understanding as we work through the hard days.”