Lynchburg-area leaders say there's still work to be done following Chauvin verdict

“What I can do to change some of this narrative? What can I do to bridge this divide?" Lynchburg Councilman Sterling Wilder asked the assembled crowd.

Mayor MaryJane Dolan also spoke at the Wednesday rally, and, like many others, said she could breathe a sigh of relief at the announcement of the verdict.

“If you were like me, you were afraid that once again justice would not be served and there would be no accountability," Dolan said. "Perhaps yesterday’s verdict of guilty is a signal, a signal to us that things may change.”

Elsewhere in the community, Lynchburg civil rights veteran Owen Cardwell also said he found himself holding his breath as he waited to hear the verdict in the Chauvin case. Cardwell was one of two Black students to first attend the desegregated E. C. Glass High School in 1962.

“We haven’t seen these kinds of verdicts often enough in the past,” Cardwell said.

While he was pleasantly surprised by the guilty verdicts and felt hopeful, Cardwell, who serves as an assistant professor of leadership studies and co-director of the Center for Education and Leadership at the University of Lynchburg, said it was almost immediately overshadowed by the news of more people of color falling victim to gun violence and police brutality.