Lynchburg-area leaders say there's still work to be done following Chauvin verdict

Reactions to Tuesday's verdict in the case of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin came quickly across the country and, in Lynchburg, a small crowd gathered Wednesday at the base of Monument Terrace, preaching unity and hoping this moment will be a first step toward greater change.
Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck and back for more than nine minutes after arresting him on suspicion of passing a counterfeit bill. The incident sparked worldwide protests about police accountability and use of force.
Closer to home, the verdict against the white officer and its ramifications on policing prompted discussion among activists and law enforcement alike.
On Wednesday, One Community, One Voice hosted a Unity Rally downtown that brought out a few dozen community members, as well as city leadership, members of public safety and church leaders. Pastor James Camm, who leads the organization, said it originally was planned to bring the community together during the jury's deliberation.
But when the verdict came down sooner than he expected, he still felt there was a need to call the community together — to address brokenness in the system, and begin the healing process with the relief of the verdict behind them.
Lynchburg City Councilman Sterling Wilder said with so much going on, it's essential individuals take responsibility for continued action in the community.
“What I can do to change some of this narrative? What can I do to bridge this divide?" Lynchburg Councilman Sterling Wilder asked the assembled crowd.
Mayor MaryJane Dolan also spoke at the Wednesday rally, and, like many others, said she could breathe a sigh of relief at the announcement of the verdict.
“If you were like me, you were afraid that once again justice would not be served and there would be no accountability," Dolan said. "Perhaps yesterday’s verdict of guilty is a signal, a signal to us that things may change.”
Elsewhere in the community, Lynchburg civil rights veteran Owen Cardwell also said he found himself holding his breath as he waited to hear the verdict in the Chauvin case. Cardwell was one of two Black students to first attend the desegregated E. C. Glass High School in 1962.
“We haven’t seen these kinds of verdicts often enough in the past,” Cardwell said.
While he was pleasantly surprised by the guilty verdicts and felt hopeful, Cardwell, who serves as an assistant professor of leadership studies and co-director of the Center for Education and Leadership at the University of Lynchburg, said it was almost immediately overshadowed by the news of more people of color falling victim to gun violence and police brutality.
Last month, 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was Latino, was fatally shot by Chicago police less than a second after he tossed a gun and began raising his hands as an officer had commanded, the Associated Press reported. Body-cam footage of the incident was released just days before the verdict in the Chauvin trial.
“It’s almost like you don’t have time to celebrate a victory because there’s another malappropriation of justice that pops its head up,” Cardwell said. "...While the appearance is that Derek Chauvin disregarded his training and disregarded his sense of brotherhood with George Floyd, he is representative, unfortunately, of an element within policing that really needs to be dealt with."
Cardwell said he wouldn’t call Chauvin’s verdicts justice.
“It’s bittersweet,” he said. “A person’s life was taken; his family will never see him again. How do you reconcile that? I don’t know if it can be. The real justice will be if the system addresses the disparities that caused this malappropriation of police force in the first place.”
Cardwell said he has good relationships with members of the Lynchburg Police Department and has had positive interactions with officers, but he believes there’s still underlying racial issues in Lynchburg that need to be addressed.
Christian Glover-Tucker, organizer of the Black Lives Matter of Lynchburg group, said while he is pleased the jury returned a guilty verdict in the case against the former police officer, “I’m afraid our fight is far from over."
Specifically, he referenced a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, fatally shooting 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant, who the AP reported was swinging a knife during a fight with another person.
"A battle was won with George Floyd," he said. "Now we continue the fight."
He wants to see local law enforcement’s efforts turn towards "community policing." He said this strategy would help to prevent officer-involved killings, like that in Ohio.
"You go into the neighborhoods, you know who the people are," he said.
Glover-Tucker said he has spoken to Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema about this solution as well and hopes police will be "more involved" in the community, and "be more active positively," as well.
Zuidema issued a statement Tuesday evening, acknowledging the “difficult and traumatic” year for many community members.
“While we know this decision can never bring Mr. Floyd back, our hope is that this verdict will allow us to move the healing process forward as we come together to build a stronger community,” Zuidema wrote.
“As your police department, we value our relationships with all members of our community and appreciate your engagement over the past year. Our conversations with you helped us to better understand your needs and work toward serving you more effectively. We look forward to our continued partnership with all those who are willing to join us in making Lynchburg an even greater place to live, work, and play.”
Lynchburg Public Defender Aaron Boone said he's glad the jury reached a just verdict.
"However, it is truly saddening that it took this tragedy to definitively demonstrate to many the unequal and patently unfair treatment that Black Americans endure daily in law enforcement situations," he said in a statement.
Gloria Witt, president of the Amherst County branch of the NAACP, said she was elated once the guilty verdicts were returned.
“I’m just grateful justice prevailed,” Witt said.
She said she believes it signals the start of a reckoning for law enforcement and accountability in its interactions.
“Somehow another we’ve got to figure this out,” Witt said of the national issues involving police. “I can’t even say ‘one bad apple.’ There’s something systemic across America when it comes to policing Black people.”
In late July, the Amherst NAACP organized a protest march on South Main Street in the town of Amherst. That evening many attendees knelt in silence to remember the minutes leading up to Floyd’s death, including reenacted remarks of “I can’t breathe!”
Witt said the crowd that night was a “rainbow of people” who acknowledged something was fundamentally wrong in what transpired in Floyd’s death.
“I think we are sighing with relief and justice prevailed,” Witt said. “I don’t want to think about what would happened if the jury had come back with ‘not guilty.’”
While Witt is pleased with the outcome, she said much work remains on improving race relations.
“There needs to be a reckoning that unconscious bias is at work in society,” Witt said.
She said she also hopes to see more positive change involving law enforcement and approaches to community policing.
“We’re blessed to be in an area that is more congenial,” she said of interactions with law enforcement in Amherst County. “These large cities, it’s scary.”
Amherst County Sheriff E.W. Viar said he hopes the reactions across the country in the aftermath of the verdicts remain peaceful. He said the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has been engaged in use of force review and de-escalation techniques for nearly a year and it’s been beneficial.
“I think it puts them in the perspective of what we can do and what we can’t do,” Viar said. “It’s a learning curve…I think a lot of people have learned a lot of lessons everywhere.”
He said his department's officers uphold integrity on the job in a highly stressful environment at a time more and more are fleeing the profession.
The officers want to serve the entire community, he added.
“We didn’t take this job to hurt people,” Viar said.
Staff writers Sarah Honosky, Jamey Cross, Justin Faulconer, and Rachel Mahoney contributed to this report.