Lynchburg-area legislators gather to talk politics ahead of General Assembly

Members of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance heard Tuesday from area legislators on how the upcoming General Assembly session will affect the area's businesses and residents.
Sen. Steve Newman, Sen. Mark Peake, Del. Wendell Walker and Del. Kathy Byron spoke at the annual Pancakes & Politics Legislative Outlook Breakfast, hosted by Liberty University’s Center for Law and Government.
The Republican legislators spoke on how the region’s local delegation plans to improve the area’s business climate, as well as new ideas that may come from current challenges and election results.
Newman spoke about Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, saying he is engaged and bright and will be a fantastic governor.
“He is pushing very hard on certain things. He is planning to make public education better and stronger and I think there is a good plan to do that. He is going to raise the issue of law enforcement to make sure that they are loved and respected in our community, which I think is extremely helpful,” he said. "He's going to deal with, finally, the mental health issues and I think he's going to put businesses in a proper place.”
Byron said she thinks people have lost faith in their government over the past few years and she hopes it will be gained back.
“We need to take care of regulations that are stopping businesses. We lost too many businesses in last couple of years and we need to do everything we can to mitigate those things. But we’re excited for our governor-elect and I think that it's a new day for Virginia.”
Legislators spoke of regulations put in place by the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry (DOLI) that they said put people out of business over the last few years.
In response to the question about what specific measures legislators anticipate taking in 2022 to make Virginia a better place for employers to recruit and retain employees, Newman said the biggest thing is for government to get out of the way.
He referenced The Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) program and the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employers with more than 100 employees.
“There are manufacturers and other companies in Lynchburg and will flat out shut down,” he said. “I think that government needs to get out of the way and made sure that we don't interfere with what's going on with our employees.”
Byron said the state needs to do a better job of making sure there are skilled workers and incentivizing people to go back to work.
“Everyone is looking for people to come and work and you can’t run your business without employees,” she said.
Peake said he is bringing forth a bill to the Virginia General Assembly on behalf of the Virginia Retail Federation to cap the minimum wage increase at $11.
“But of course, you can't find anybody to work for $11, so it's not quite an issue because you can't find anybody to work for $15 or $16 or $17,” he said. “[The Virginia Employment Commission] paid almost $1 billion out and you wonder why you can’t find people to work in various places. People are sitting on money from the federal government and fraudulently from the state government for unemployment. That’s why they’re not coming to work. That’s what we hear everywhere we go, no one can find employees. In every industry, retail, restaurant, construction, people cannot find workers.”
Walker said when the government gets in the way of free enterprise in the marketplace, it creates a mess.
“And that’s what we’re here to do, is unravel that mess,” he said. “We have to make some major, major changes here. The free enterprise marketplace is what we need to get back, not government control and government mandates.”
When asked about the state’s behavioral health issues, such as long wait times in emergency rooms for state psychiatric beds and relieving law enforcement from monitoring temporary detention order, Newman said law enforcement is put in a position of sitting with a patient for hours and sometimes days who is having a mental health crisis.
“I've talked to the city of Lynchburg who's said that at times they only had four officers on the streets because the rest of them were sitting with individuals,” he said. “It is a failure that we've got to fix and I believe the governor-elect clearly understands it. It is wrong and cruel to take someone with mental health and leave them in a place with an officer for 12 to 15 hours. It isn’t helping them and is taking away from law enforcement. I think there is a best practice in other states; many are doing it better than us so hopefully we can start that process of a mid- and long-term fix this next session.”
The General Assembly will convene Jan. 12.