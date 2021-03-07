Lynchburg-area medical students find themselves challenged by pandemic, but ready

The pandemic has created a unique learning environment for students of medicine this past year, and for many, it’s only strengthened their resolve to join the health care workforce.

Like many other students, much of their classroom learning was done remotely. But when it came time for them to roll up their sleeves for hands-on clinical education, Lynchburg-area students were able to put in their hours — with some changes and extra safety measures, of course.

For Haywood Hunt, who considers himself more of a traditional and social learner, the lack of in-person education toward the beginning of the pandemic was difficult. As he and other Centra College of Nursing students were able to move on to in-person labs and clinicals later in the year, he said the need for flexibility and collaboration in patient care became especially evident.

Having conducted frontline COVID-19 testing on incoming urgent care patients, Hunt said he’d sometimes see hundreds of people pass through the process per day.

“It really has humbled me to work in the field, and I believe that COVID has really pushed me even further and harder to become the nurse that I want to be,” he said.