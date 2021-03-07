Lynchburg-area medical students find themselves challenged by pandemic, but ready

The pandemic has created a unique learning environment for students of medicine this past year, and for many, it’s only strengthened their resolve to join the health care workforce.
Like many other students, much of their classroom learning was done remotely. But when it came time for them to roll up their sleeves for hands-on clinical education, Lynchburg-area students were able to put in their hours — with some changes and extra safety measures, of course.
For Haywood Hunt, who considers himself more of a traditional and social learner, the lack of in-person education toward the beginning of the pandemic was difficult. As he and other Centra College of Nursing students were able to move on to in-person labs and clinicals later in the year, he said the need for flexibility and collaboration in patient care became especially evident.
Having conducted frontline COVID-19 testing on incoming urgent care patients, Hunt said he’d sometimes see hundreds of people pass through the process per day.
“It really has humbled me to work in the field, and I believe that COVID has really pushed me even further and harder to become the nurse that I want to be,” he said.
On track to graduate in August, University of Lynchburg Physician Assistant student Skylar Groth said that seeing health disparities across the country exacerbated by the pandemic has made her more motivated to dig her feet into her career goals, eventually wanting to provide care to underserved populations or serve on medical missions.
While she hasn’t been treating any COVID-19 patients and many clinical rotations seemed to involve fewer patient loads with people staying home more, she said learning from different clinics and care providers has been a breath of fresh air and an enriching experience.
“I feel like I’ve been very lucky; I still feel like I’ve gotten great interaction and hands-on learning when it comes to actual rotations,” she said.
Elijah Jarboe, who’s studying to be a nurse through Centra, said he appreciates a recent opportunity to be fitted for personal protective equipment and work directly with COVID-19 patients, since he and others weren’t allowed to in previous semesters.
He said it’s made his experiences “more real” and added it doesn’t feel like he’s missing out on anything or being shielded in any way.
Porsha Chillis, another PA student at UL, said friends in PA programs elsewhere saw their clinical education delayed by the pandemic, with many providers experiencing strain on their resources from an influx of COVID-19 patients and higher safety concerns.
As the Lynchburg area saw spikes in coronavirus cases over the past year, she was at times worried she’d get pushed out of clinicals, but program professors were able to find rotations that worked out.
Once these students graduate, the field around them will look slightly different: experts have recommended maintenance of added protective measures, continued expansion of telehealth and support for health workers to help prevent burnout after what’s proven to be a demanding and exhausting year.
Stephanie Padilla noticed that wearing a mask made it a little harder to connect with patients while on rotations for UL, but she found she was able to adapt. All in all, she believes the pandemic has made medical professions more prepared, where practices can return to any adaptive policies if any future contagion hits.
“Honestly I think that training during this is like the worst-case scenario … I feel like we’re kind of ready for whatever the future brings,” she said.
Working through that worst-case scenario hasn’t been without its bright spots, though — Padilla is another who’s said the pandemic has reinforced her drive to work in health care. Volunteering during Centra’s vaccine clinic over winter break was a great experience for her, seeing optimism and encouragement within the medical community.
Erin Childress, who also helped out at the vaccine clinic from Centra College of Nursing, echoed that notion.
“It’s humbling more than anything, being part of the change being there for each other in support of this,” she said. “We’re at a high increase of burnout chance, we’re also at a higher risk of anxiety and depression right now working in our field, but the fact of all of us coming together as a unit and having our leadership 100% support us is really important in this time, and we’re grateful that we have it.”
Support from community members has helped them keep at it, too.
Jarboe and Hunt both said they’ve experienced little acts or words of kindness at several junctures, whether it be recognition from their church, gift bags or goodies donated to the provider they’re working with, or just a ‘thank you’ outside the grocery store.
“That is enough for me right there, to know that I am appreciated,” Hunt said. “And I love to do what I do.”