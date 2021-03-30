 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lynchburg-area officials debut vaccination phone bank, expect vaccine supply to 'skyrocket'
breaking featured

Lynchburg-area officials debut vaccination phone bank, expect vaccine supply to 'skyrocket'

Dr. Wendy Wilcoxson

Dr. Wendy Wilcoxson, who's helping to lead vaccine rollout in the Lynchburg area, talks about opening up vaccinations at a news conference Tuesday at the Candlers Station regional vaccination center.

 Rachel Mahoney, The News & Advance

President Joe Biden laid out hopeful new steps Monday to expand coronavirus vaccinations but also echoed the stern warnings of a top public health official who told Americans she has a recurring feeling of impending doom that a fourth wave of the virus may be coming.

Lynchburg area health officials announced Tuesday the rollout of a regional COVID-19 vaccination center phone bank as they anticipate vaccine supply to "skyrocket" in the near future.

Anyone living in the district can call the regional phone bank at (434) 455-5889 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to submit their contact information for a vaccine appointment.

A number of appointments for first doses of the Moderna vaccine are available at the regional mass vaccination center in the Candlers Station shopping center through April 3.

The Central Virginia Health District, made up of Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, officially moved into the third of four phases in COVID-19 vaccine distribution last week.

Vaccine supply is trending sharply upward, area health officials said at a Tuesday news conference, and officials anticipate the district could open up immunization to all residents older than 16 within a few weeks.

Volunteers, especially those able to administer vaccinations, are needed by the regional vaccine task force. Those interested can call (434) 477-5959.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Northam signs agreements for major rail expansion

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert