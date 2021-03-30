Lynchburg-area officials debut vaccination phone bank, expect vaccine supply to 'skyrocket'

Lynchburg area health officials announced Tuesday the rollout of a regional COVID-19 vaccination center phone bank as they anticipate vaccine supply to "skyrocket" in the near future.

Anyone living in the district can call the regional phone bank at (434) 455-5889 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to submit their contact information for a vaccine appointment.

A number of appointments for first doses of the Moderna vaccine are available at the regional mass vaccination center in the Candlers Station shopping center through April 3.

The Central Virginia Health District, made up of Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, officially moved into the third of four phases in COVID-19 vaccine distribution last week.

Vaccine supply is trending sharply upward, area health officials said at a Tuesday news conference, and officials anticipate the district could open up immunization to all residents older than 16 within a few weeks.

Volunteers, especially those able to administer vaccinations, are needed by the regional vaccine task force. Those interested can call (434) 477-5959.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.