Lynchburg-area Operation Christmas Child team hosts kickoff event

Schimea Nguessan said when he first received his yellow toy car from a shoebox gift at 10 years old, it made him feel like he was not an orphan anymore.

“I felt love. Receiving the box at that time really changed many things in my heart,” said Nguessan, whose father died when Nguessan was just a child.

Nguessan spoke Saturday at the Operation Christmas Child fall kickoff event at the Love & Truth Community Church, hosted by the Lynchburg-area Operation Christmas Child team.

Operation Christmas Child is a charitable giving effort led by Samaritan's Purse, an evangelical Christian organization currently headed by Franklin Graham. It's known for collecting donated gifts and distributing them around the world in shoeboxes, like the one Nguessan received as a child.

Nguessan told the audience at church Saturday that one day when he was 6, he saw many people come to his family’s house in the Ivory Coast crying.

Nguessan did not understand why until his mother said that his father “went to Heaven.” His mother knew life would be hard for the family as his father did not leave any money for them.

His mother always told Nguessan he has a heavenly father.

“There's something special about love when you feel it and know that it is God, because only the love that God gives to someone is different and is something special,” Nguessan said.

Saturday's event featured dramatizations of true stories, free informational material, video presentations and international food samplings. Many people attended, as most of the rows in the sanctuary were filled.

During Nguessan's presentation, he also gave a story on how he found Jesus Christ. His brother was a famous musician back in his hometown before he died. Nguessan said his brother was his closest friend and for a time after his passing he lost all hope and wanted to kill himself.

"God knew that he had to talk to me," Nguessan said. "When he was talking to me it was as if everything was revealed right at the moment and I knew it was God, because his voice changed my life."

Jacob Sorrells — Operation Christmas Child's logistics coordinator for the area and central drop-off leader — said it was "amazing" to hear Nguessan's story.

“It's amazing to hear that one story but all I can think of is behind that one story, how many hundreds of stories follow him or are just like his story and how the Gospel has impacted so many lives and so many people and how these shoebox gifts impact their lives,” Sorrells said.

Debbie Harvey, Lynchburg regional coordinator for Operation Christmas Child, said she’s glad Nguessan was able to tell his story.

“I have heard Schimea say before that whenever given the opportunity, he wants to tell his story about how he came to Christ,” Harvey said.

Sorrells said those interested in making a shoebox donation can order a shoebox online or contact the Lynchburg-area team.

The area team can help those interested connect with groups in the area or create their own group. From there, donors would bring shoeboxes to a drop-off location on the drop-off days of Nov. 14 and Nov. 21.

“It is very touching when you hear the story of a child that's never received a gift ever in their life,” Harvey said. “And so because of that, Operation Christmas Child is to use this as a vehicle to share the Gospel in villages and places around the world where children would never receive a gift."

Sorrells said the shoeboxes are great, but there's a greater gift to be given.

“Jesus is the greatest gift ever given, and to be a part of that and to be able to share that with children around the world is what excites me,” Sorrells said.