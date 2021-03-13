Lynchburg-area parents show resilience, adaptability through first year of pandemic

"Honestly, I didn't take it seriously until we ran out of toilet paper," Glover said. "And it just continued to go downhill and downhill on a whole bunch of issues and the frustrating part is you were hearing about it but you weren't really seeing it."

When presented with an obstacle, like not being able to go to the park, they pivoted.

"We control the controllable and leave the rest up to God," Glover said. "Instead of going to parks when we weren't allowed, we made our own park. We made a bike track in our front yard that our boys play on."

Like the Glover family, Jennings said he and his family leaned on the constant of their faith, even when their church setting changed because of gathering restrictions.

"We trust in Jesus for our faith, our hope," Jennings said. "I think overall for us, really the biggest thing that has helped us be so well adaptive when it seems there’s really not a whole lot to look forward to is our faith in Jesus Christ."