Lynchburg-area parents show resilience, adaptability through first year of pandemic

As the pandemic stretches into its second year in Virginia, some area parents have had to navigate a new path forward, maneuvering around the numerous and constant challenges that have been put before their families.
The COVID-19 pandemic that has so far claimed more than 525,000 lives and, in Virginia, has resulted in more than 590,000 cases and nearly 10,000 fatalities has affected families to varying degrees. It has canceled plans, devoured vacations and family outings, changed the way parents work and taken students out of school.
Parents in the Lynchburg-area despite their different situations are finding common lifelines in how they have approached this past year, oftentimes leaning on family or faith or fighting back with resilience.
"We’re just trying to take it one day at a time," said Lynchburg resident Keith Jennings of the past year, whose background in the U.S. Army has instilled in him the skills to adapt to new situations.
But for Lynchburg resident Andrew Glover and his family, the past year and the myriad issues were met with mounting frustrations.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began one year ago, it seemed like at the time it was just another flu, Glover said. Even when the lockdown happened in March of last year, the family continued to go about their day relatively unchanged.
"Honestly, I didn't take it seriously until we ran out of toilet paper," Glover said. "And it just continued to go downhill and downhill on a whole bunch of issues and the frustrating part is you were hearing about it but you weren't really seeing it."
When presented with an obstacle, like not being able to go to the park, they pivoted.
"We control the controllable and leave the rest up to God," Glover said. "Instead of going to parks when we weren't allowed, we made our own park. We made a bike track in our front yard that our boys play on."
Like the Glover family, Jennings said he and his family leaned on the constant of their faith, even when their church setting changed because of gathering restrictions.
"We trust in Jesus for our faith, our hope," Jennings said. "I think overall for us, really the biggest thing that has helped us be so well adaptive when it seems there’s really not a whole lot to look forward to is our faith in Jesus Christ."
Chief among the changes brought by the pandemic this past year is students being taken out of the classroom and parents having to take a more hands-on role in their child's education. In March of 2020, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all public schools in Virginia close their doors to students to mitigate the spread of the still-budding COVID-19 pandemic in Virginia.
Schools across the commonwealth reopened to mixed results, with some divisions jumping at the opportunity to get students back in the classroom — oftentimes through a mix of in-person and online days — while others were more hesitant.
In the Hill City, schools were 100% remote until October when Lynchburg City Schools moved forward with hybrid learning, phasing in groups one week at a time two days per week. The division will begin bringing pre-K through second grade students back to the building four days per week April 13.
Unsatisfied with the state of education in LCS, Glover, Founder of Conservative Parents Lynchburg, said his family has resorted to homeschooling their children adopting their own curriculum on days when they're not in class, but still using the two days of in-person learning per week for socialization.
The family has also had to adapt their schedule around their kids' educational needs, he said, but one of the bigger changes to come to the household was the introduction of electronics.
Prior to COVID-19, Glover said his children did not have tablets or computers they used on a regular basis. There also was only a single TV in the house. Devices, however, quickly became essential to learning at home.
"Adaptability is key," Glover said. "Just because we have to adapt to remote learning doesn't mean remote learning is good but you have to adapt."
Given the opportunity, Glover said he would have put his children in either private school or homeschool and "not messed with the school system at all."
The Jennings family also has taken schooling into their own hands, altering their son's schooling to better meet his needs and help reduce anxiety for their second grader who attends R.S. Payne Elementary School in Lynchburg. The only way to address that anxiety — a result of at-home learning — was to adjust his son's work level.
“We’ve lowered his workload and we will increase his workload based off his need, but we’ve worked hand in hand with his teacher to make sure that's not done outside of acceptable parameters,” Jennings said, adding skill-based learning like writing still has suffered, however.
While the issue of schooling has presented a challenge to many parents as they find themselves more involved in facilitating their child’s education, others, like Justin Cober-Lake, have experienced relatively little change.
Cober-Lake, of Arrington, has homeschooled his five children of varying grade levels for more than a decade. When Nelson County Public Schools closed its doors in March and kept them closed through most of the 2020-21 school year, the “core educational component changed very little for us.”
"I think in our day-to-day life it really hasn't affected us that much because we are used to homeschooling," Cober-Lake said.
Rather, COVID-19 more affected the family's community involvement and social interactions. Being active in church as well as coaching several soccer teams, opportunities to be involved in the community evaporated quickly at the onset of the pandemic, Cober-Lake said.
Jennings said he learned a number of things from the past year of quarantines and shut downs, like the importance of being prepared. He also noted the importance of having a stable support structure, whether through family or community.
Cober-Lake said the pandemic also has afforded the opportunity to learn how to slow down.
"I think our faith … that was a big part for us of what we relied on this year," Cober-Lake said. "We definitely had some friends pop up sometimes at unexpected moments and it’s good to know who’s looking out for you and it’s a good reminder to make sure you’re looking out for others as well."
Lesley McPhatter, of Elon, has had to balance troubles with internet connection as her high schooler’s education has shifted to a mix of in-person and remote days.
In addition to her normal work, McPhatter’s daughter also balances online, synchronous work through Governor’s School and has opted to take English and history through Central Virginia Community College rather than through Amherst County Public School’s remote online academy.
“We have huge challenges with the internet,” McPhatter said, adding it can be especially frustrating for her teenager who relies heavily on the internet for school.
The family often resorts to cobbling together whatever stable connections they can find through hotspots on mobile devices, a MiFi box from Verizon, or using more reliable internet of nearby family.
Despite some challenges, McPhatter said they have not been hit as hard by the pandemic as others, even drawing some positives from the past year, like more time with family.
“All my family is close by which is wonderful,” McPhatter said. “We’ve had an opportunity to spend more time together."