Lynchburg-area residents attend Academy of the Arts to learn about nuclear energy

Nearly 100 people came out to the Academy of the Arts downtown last week to listen to Joshua Goldstein, professor and co-writer of the new Oliver Stone’s Film “Nuclear,” give a presentation on nuclear energy.

Goldstein previously wrote a book with his Swedish co-author Staffan Qvist to show how Sweden had "very quickly" built nuclear reactors, which in turn took fossil fuels off the grid and addressed climate change concerns.

The professor said no country has solved climate change, but countries should take a look at Sweden’s model.

“Nobody solved it, but it's the model of how if we all did what Sweden did, we really would have a path to solving this problem,” Goldstein told the audience.

In his presentation, he argued the United States needs to replace fossil fuels, such as coal, with nuclear energy and nuclear reactors.

“The thing that needs to change in my opinion, and quite a few others, is to go from a construction model to a manufacturing model. So instead of treating this [nuclear reactors] like building an airport, with a bunch of concrete and all, treat it like building an airplane, rolling off an assembly line,” Goldstein said.

The event was sponsored by the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a local nonprofit, nonpartisan, grassroots advocacy organization focused on energy innovation and the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which targets reducing the country's carbon pollution by placing a fee on fossil fuel pollution.

Employees from local nuclear-services companies BWX Technologies and Framatome, as well as residents in the community attended the presentation.

In his presentation, Goldstein used the fears his younger self once had about nuclear energy to debunk all the common misconceptions. Those first fears involved weapons, power plants and radiation.

Goldstein said there were reasons to be scared of those three things because he lived “through the collective trauma” of hiding under desks to get ready for a nuclear attack, referring to the Cold War and the nuclear arms race that began after World War II.

The idea was underscored by mass media through film, television and news, according to Goldstein.

“Out of that, it was followed by a campaign against nuclear power to make us afraid of nuclear [power],” Goldstein said to the audience.

Goldstein said there were “literally billions of dollars” spent over several decades by groups who are against nuclear power, such as Greenpeace, Sierra Club and Friends of the Earth, to make the public afraid of it.

“Mass media is not your friend if you want to get over your fears of nuclear energy,” Goldstein said.

Goldstein said his younger self would also ask: Is nuclear energy dangerous?

The professor responded by comparing the dangers of coal to nuclear energy.

He said coal deaths are “much greater” than nuclear power deaths — Goldstein believes 400 times as much.

“This is the beauty of nuclear power; it's so concentrated that everything that you're afraid of is small,” Goldstein said to the audience.

Goldstein is optimistic the fears of nuclear energy will diminish. He gave an example of the initial fears of trains and airplanes and, today, people use those modes of transportation daily.

“When nuclear power is cheap enough, we'll do it, and then people will forget they're afraid of it, that's just my theory about it,” Goldstein said in his presentation.

Steven Selby, volunteer and lead of the local Citizens’ Climate Lobby Chapter, said the presentation provided an important message for people to hear.

“I think there's even more people in the community that would be interested … it's really hard to make people realize that this is something that they would want to hear but we succeeded at a good level,” Selby said.

James Jones, a Bedford resident for 35 years, said he thought similarly to Goldstein about nuclear energy.

Jones said he demonstrated against a nuclear power plant in north Boston during his time living there and he was very opposed to nuclear power. He said some of the fears he had growing up involved radiation and the fear of nuclear power being used as a bomb.

“Joshua’s presentation just reinforced a lot of the positive aspects of nuclear energy, and also alleviated a lot of fears. That was one of the things that, you know, I felt when I was growing up,” Jones said.

Jones said a lot of the change for him started because of climate change.

“You know, in other words, we have to figure out solutions or we're really in trouble. In some ways, even if there were some drawbacks to it, the technology is available now,” Jones said.