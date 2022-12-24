Lynchburg-area SBDC addresses business grant misconceptions, offers free services

As another year draws to a close, some people might be putting serious thought into opening a business in the new year, expecting there to be loans or grants available for people opening their first business.

Stephanie Keener, executive director of the SBDC – Lynchburg Region, said there are some misconceptions surrounding the nature of the Small Business Development Center, one being that the public is unaware of its services and don’t realize that it is indeed free to them.

“The biggest issue we find is misconceptions about funding. People think they can come here and ask for an SBA [Small Business Administration] loan,” she said, noting most SBA loans come through a bank.

The Small Business Development Center – Lynchburg Region is a free, confidential advising and training service open to any small business in the region — no membership is required. The SBDC, located inside the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance building at 300 Lucado Place, has a mission to promote small business growth, entrepreneurship, and the strengthening economy by providing advising and training to the region’s small businesses.

“The second thing is that there's really a myth that there is a lot of grant money to start businesses, particularly if you're in a special demographic, and that is absolutely not the case,” she said.

There are government funds to do scientific research, support agriculture and private grants for artists, but generally there are not many grants to get a business started, she said.

“And when those do exist — and there are a few like the FedEx program and some of those others — but they’re competitive and you can't build a business on that,” she said. “Even in a space that we desperately need more businesses, like early childhood education, there are zero interest loans, there are subsidies to get food for kids. But, is there a cash grant for you to start that business? No, there is not.”

The SBA provides limited small business grants and grants to states and eligible community organizations to promote entrepreneurship. Most of these go towards scientific research and development or for organizations providing management and technical assistance and guidance to eligible small businesses.

The SBA does not provide grants for starting and expanding a business. According to its website, it provides grants to nonprofit, resource partners, and educational organizations that support entrepreneurship through counseling and training programs.

According to SBDC Alabama, unless a business involves the development of new technology or is a non-profit organization, it is difficult to find a grant to start or expand a small business.

Its website states nearly every day a SBDC office or the Small Business Administration (SBA) gets a call from someone who has responded to an ad that implies there is free money available to start a business.

“It just isn’t true. If it were, the people who work in those offices would all have one of those wonderful grants and be starting their own businesses,” the Alabama SBDC website states. “What really happens is that those folks at SBDCs all over the country spend a lot of their time trying to keep hopeful entrepreneurs from getting ripped off by potential scammers.”

The Minority Business Development Agency from the U.S. Department of Commerce warns against this as well.

“Despite what the late-night infomercials want you to believe, the federal government does not provide grants for business expansion and growth. There is no 'free' money for you to start or grow a business,” its website reads.

Grants.gov is the source to find and apply for federal grants, the website states. The website is a central storehouse for information on more than 1,000 grant programs and provides access to about $500 billion in annual awards. It does not provide personal financial assistance.

“It's kind of heartbreaking sometimes,” Keener said. “Because I know that people come in and they ask those questions and they truly think that there's some sort of gate that they haven't gotten to and you or somebody else is gatekeeping that information because they've heard this myth for so long and it’s just not true.”

There are Community Business Launch (CBL) grants from the Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development but those are primarily targeted at increasing investment and improvement of real estate in a community.

According to Virginia DHCD, the Community Business Launch (CBL) is a place-based entrepreneurial development strategy that fills a critical mass of vacant storefronts with expansion or start-up ventures. Local CBL programs train entrepreneurs, creatives, and small business owners about business planning practices. This training culminates in a group of finalists pitching their ideas to a panel of judges, with winners receiving grant funding and support services from the community to kick-start their new venture.

While only a limited number of entrepreneurs may win the business competitions, the CBL gives rise to many budding entrepreneurs who have been prepared through the CBL grant to create or expand successful businesses.

“The bigger picture is to improve the economy of that area,” Keener said.

The good news is the SBDC is free and can help people make decisions about getting that business started or expanding a business, she said, and there are many training programs available to help new businesses know what the next steps are and to set up for success.

“We can help you work through the idea and also help you think about how to approach a bank or an investor,” Keener said. “The Virginia SBDC offers special assistance for tech entrepreneurs, craft brewing and getting started exporting — all of that is a free service.”