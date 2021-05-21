Lynchburg-area school divisions report 12 new cases of COVID-19 this week

Lynchburg-area school divisions reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 this week, down slightly from 15 new cases the week before.
Together, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson have reported 1,024 positive cases of COVID-19 since their school years began.
As of Friday, Virginia has reported 672,312 cumulative cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 396 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Lynchburg City Schools reported five new cases of COVID-19 this week, bringing its total number of positive cases within its facilities to 224 since the beginning of the school year. Additionally, seven students and staff entered quarantine this week because of potential exposure.
Bedford County Public Schools reported four new cases of the virus this week. One case each was reported at Stewartsville and Otter River elementary schools. Two cases were reported at Moneta Elementary School. The division has reported 501 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.
Campbell County Public Schools reported one new case of COVID-19 this week at Brookville High School. The division has reported 150 cases of the virus since the beginning of the school year.
Amherst County Public Schools reported two new cases of COVID-19 this week. One case each was reported at Temperance Elementary School and Amherst County High School. The division has reported 122 cases of the virus since the beginning of the school year.
As of Friday afternoon, Nelson County High School did not report any new cases of the virus this week. The division has reported 27 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.
As of Wednesday, Liberty University reported 20 active cases of the virus among its community — 12 within the student body and eight among faculty and staff.
As of Friday, there is one case of COVID-19 among the University of Lynchburg faculty and staff. There are no active student cases or quarantines at the university.
Randolph College has paused its COVID-19 dashboard and will not be updating it over the summer break.
Sweet Briar College reported no active cases on campus as of Friday.
Central Virginia Community College has not reported a new case of COVID-19 since April.
On Friday, VDH reported 29,441 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 11,074 COVID-19-related deaths in the state since the pandemic began in March 2020.