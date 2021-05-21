Lynchburg-area school divisions report 12 new cases of COVID-19 this week

Lynchburg-area school divisions reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 this week, down slightly from 15 new cases the week before.

Together, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson have reported 1,024 positive cases of COVID-19 since their school years began.

As of Friday, Virginia has reported 672,312 cumulative cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 396 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Lynchburg City Schools reported five new cases of COVID-19 this week, bringing its total number of positive cases within its facilities to 224 since the beginning of the school year. Additionally, seven students and staff entered quarantine this week because of potential exposure.

Bedford County Public Schools reported four new cases of the virus this week. One case each was reported at Stewartsville and Otter River elementary schools. Two cases were reported at Moneta Elementary School. The division has reported 501 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.

Campbell County Public Schools reported one new case of COVID-19 this week at Brookville High School. The division has reported 150 cases of the virus since the beginning of the school year.