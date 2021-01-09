Lynchburg-area school divisions report 135 new positive COVID-19 cases this week

Following their winter breaks over the last two weeks in December, almost all Lynchburg-area school divisions resumed classes Monday and as well as normal COVID-19 case reporting. Only Appomattox County Public Schools suspended in-person learning last week following winter break. According to a message division superintendent Annette Bennett issued out Dec. 31, the division had a higher than normal number of students and staff in quarantine and isolation. Bennett’s message added that the division will be changing its in-person schedule at all schools through Jan. 22.

This past week, Lynchburg City Schools and schools in the Campbell, Bedford, Amherst and Nelson county school divisions reported 135 new positive cases of COVID-19. Together, these area school divisions have reported 539 total COVID-19 cases since their school years began.

As of Friday, Virginia has seen 393,715 cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 5,798 since Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Lynchburg City Schools reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 this past week, bringing its total number of cases since September to 106. On Monday, the division reported 19 new cases, but that total included the cases reported to the division over its two-week winter break.