Lynchburg-area school divisions report 135 new positive COVID-19 cases this week

Following their winter breaks over the last two weeks in December, almost all Lynchburg-area school divisions resumed classes Monday and as well as normal COVID-19 case reporting. Only Appomattox County Public Schools suspended in-person learning last week following winter break. According to a message division superintendent Annette Bennett issued out Dec. 31, the division had a higher than normal number of students and staff in quarantine and isolation. Bennett’s message added that the division will be changing its in-person schedule at all schools through Jan. 22.
This past week, Lynchburg City Schools and schools in the Campbell, Bedford, Amherst and Nelson county school divisions reported 135 new positive cases of COVID-19. Together, these area school divisions have reported 539 total COVID-19 cases since their school years began.
As of Friday, Virginia has seen 393,715 cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 5,798 since Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Lynchburg City Schools reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 this past week, bringing its total number of cases since September to 106. On Monday, the division reported 19 new cases, but that total included the cases reported to the division over its two-week winter break.
The division returned from winter break in a remote-only learning model in order to give staff time to determine if a rise in COVID-19 cases and staff absences would allow face-to-face instruction to resume. Cindy Babb, spokesperson for LCS, said Friday afternoon that in-person instruction is set to resume this week.
Bedford County Public Schools reported 90 new positive cases of the virus this past week.
According to the division’s COVID-19 dashboard, four cases involved individuals in Bedford Connects Remote Learning; one case each was reported at Bedford Elementary School, Bedford Primary School, Huddleston Elementary School, Moneta Elementary School and Stewartsville Elementary School; four cases were reported at Susie G. Gibson Science & Technology Center; five cases were reported at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School; five cases involved individuals at Big Island Elementary School; six cases involved individuals at Forest Elementary School; 12 cases involved individuals at Forest Middle School; 23 cases involved individuals at Jefferson Forest High School; six cases involved individuals at Liberty High School; two cases involved individuals at Liberty Middle School; two cases involved individuals at Montvale Elementary School; six cases involved individuals at Staunton River High School and five cases were reported at Boonsboro Elementary School.
Five cases were reported among non-school-based employees.
BCPS has reported a total of 264 COVID-19 cases among its staff and students since beginning the school year in a hybrid learning model in September.
Campbell County Public Schools reported 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 this past week. The division has reported a total of 92 cases since beginning the school year in a hybrid learning model in September.
Denton Sisk, director of student services for Campbell County Public Schools, said the division did not update its COVID-19 tracker with cases reported over the break because students and staff were not in buildings. Sisk said the division is not seeing spread in school settings, and many new cases are tracked to community or home transmission.
"Our mitigation efforts — the distancing and the masks — it's really working," Sisk said.
Amherst County Public Schools reported three new cases of the virus this week. One case each was reported at Monelison Middle School, Amherst County Middle School and Amherst County High School.
The division did not send out news releases for cases reported over the winter break while schools were closed. The division has reported 62 positive cases since the beginning of the school year.
Nelson County Public Schools reported two new cases of COVID-19 this week. The division has reported 15 cases since beginning the school year in a remote-only learning model in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 19,025 total COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 5,381 COVID-19-related deaths as of Saturday.