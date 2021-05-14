Lynchburg-area school divisions report 15 new cases of COVID-19 this week

Lynchburg-area school divisions reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 this week, up from 13 new cases the week before.
Together, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson have reported 1,012 positive cases of COVID-19 since their school years began.
As of Friday, Virginia has reported 669,219 cumulative cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 493 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Lynchburg City Schools reported five new cases of COVID-19 this week. Additionally, nine students and staff entered quarantine this week because of potential exposure. The division has reported 219 cases of the virus since the beginning of the school year.
Bedford County Public Schools reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 this week.
Two cases each were reported at Forest Elementary School, Jefferson Forest High School, Liberty High School and Staunton River High School. One case each was reported at Forest Middle School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School.
The division has reported 497 cases of the virus since the beginning of the school year.
As of Friday afternoon, Campbell County Public Schools, Amherst County Public Schools and Nelson County Public Schools did not publicly report any new cases of the virus this week. The divisions have reported 149, 120 and 27 cases of the virus, respectively, since the beginning of the school year.
Liberty University’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which last was updated Wednesday, shows 56 active cases of the virus within the university's population — 46 among students and 10 among faculty and staff.
Randolph College on Friday reported no active cases of COVID-19 among the student population, and one employee in quarantine.
Sweet Briar College in Amherst on May 8 reported no active cases of COVID-19 on campus. The college celebrated graduation May 8 and will continue updating its COVID-19 dashboard in the event an employee tests positive or is required to quarantine.
The University of Lynchburg reported no active COVID-19 cases within its campus community Friday, but said one on-campus student is in quarantine.
Central Virginia Community College has not reported a new case of COVID-19 since April.
On Friday, VDH reported 29,158 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 10,991 COVID-19-related deaths in the state since the pandemic began in March 2020.