Lynchburg-area school divisions report 15 new cases of COVID-19 this week

Lynchburg-area school divisions reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 this week, up from 13 new cases the week before.

Together, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson have reported 1,012 positive cases of COVID-19 since their school years began.

As of Friday, Virginia has reported 669,219 cumulative cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 493 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Lynchburg City Schools reported five new cases of COVID-19 this week. Additionally, nine students and staff entered quarantine this week because of potential exposure. The division has reported 219 cases of the virus since the beginning of the school year.

Bedford County Public Schools reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 this week.

Two cases each were reported at Forest Elementary School, Jefferson Forest High School, Liberty High School and Staunton River High School. One case each was reported at Forest Middle School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School.

The division has reported 497 cases of the virus since the beginning of the school year.