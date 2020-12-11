Lynchburg-area school divisions report 78 new COVID-19 cases this week; Va. averaging 3,800-plus daily

School divisions in the Lynchburg area reported 78 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week, bringing the collective total of positive cases reported in Lynchburg City Schools along with Campbell, Bedford, Amherst and Nelson county school divisions to 337 since their school years began.
Lynchburg City Schools reported 16 new positive cases this week, bringing the division's total number of cases since September to 61.
Bedford County Public Schools reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 this week, bringing its total of positive cases reported on its dashboard since September to 144. All new cases this week were traced to community, not school, transmission.
New London Academy, Otter River Elementary School, Forest Elementary School and Susie G. Gibson Science & Technology Center each saw one new case this week. Forest Middle School, Stewartsville Elementary School and Staunton River Elementary School each reported two new cases this week.
Liberty High School reported four new cases this week, and Jefferson Forest and Staunton River high schools each saw five new cases this week.
As of Friday afternoon, Campbell County Public Schools reported 21 new positive cases on its COVID-19 dashboard this week. The division has reported 76 total cases since the school year began. Only one new case was traced to school transmission, while the rest were traced to community transmission.
One case was reported at each Altavista Combined School and the school administration building. Two cases were reported at each Brookneal Elementary School, Yellow Branch Elementary School and Rustburg Middle School. Rustburg High School, Brookville High School and Leesville Road Elementary School each saw three new cases this week, and William Campbell Combined School reported four new cases this week.
Amherst County Public Schools reported 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week. The division has reported 46 total cases since the school year began.
Six new cases were reported at Amherst County High School, and two each were reported at Elon and Amherst elementary schools. Two cases were reported among non-school-based individuals in the division.
Nelson County Public Schools launched a COVID-19 dashboard on its website — www.nelson.k12.va.us — this week. Assistant Superintendent Shannon Irvin said the dashboard will be updated as new cases are reported. Previously, the division had only publicly announced five COVID-19 cases. According to the dashboard, the division has seen 10 total cases, seven in employees and three in students, since the school year began remotely in August.
Six cases have been reported at Nelson County High School and four at Nelson County Middle School.
Spread of COVID-19 in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties locally has occurred at record levels since the beginning of December, judging by testing data from VDH. Within the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and the neighboring counties, about 12.6% of administered COVID-19 tests are coming back positive, whereas that rate reached a prior high of 11.4% in August.
Statewide, about 10.4% of tests are coming back positive.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s dashboard of COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 settings, as of Friday no area schools are experiencing outbreaks.
The Virginia Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,395 new COVID-19 cases — the lowest daily case count recorded in the last week. On Thursday, the state had reported 3,915 new cases.
But Virginia is now averaging more than 3,800 new cases per day over the last seven days, more than doubling the 1,524-case weekly average a month ago and nearly four times higher than on Oct. 11, when the weekly average was 978 new cases.
The state's highest days of reported COVID-19 cases were all in the past week, and since last Friday, Virginia's seen nearly 30,000 additional COVID cases.
A month ago, the same week saw 11,827 new cases.
Gov. Ralph Northam's midnight-to-5 a.m. curfew and 10-person limit to social gatherings begins Monday. Northam announced the restrictions Thursday, citing the case spike weeks ahead of the holiday season. There are no enforcement measures for either, and restaurants, bars and houses of worship are not affected. The order expires Jan. 31.
Of the 274,438 total cases reported by the VDH on Thursday, 238,281 have been classified as confirmed and 36,157 have been deemed probable, meaning people were symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result.
As of Wednesday, there have been 4,370 total deaths. The state’s death toll could reach nearly 5,000 deaths by the end of the year, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecasting model.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association COVID-19 dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — shows a total of 26,190 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released throughout the pandemic and 2,115 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending.
This marks yet another peak for the highest number of hospitalizations recorded in a single day. The current seven-day moving average is 1,962 people hospitalized.
According to the VDH’s COVID-19 dashboard, 15,864 people have been hospitalized statewide for the coronavirus, though the VDH website notes this figure under-represents the total number of hospitalizations.
The percentage of positive results from COVID testing has dropped slightly to 10.8% but is still up from the end of May. When the state was entering Phase 1 on May 15, the positivity rate was 14.4%.
More than 36,600 cases are associated with the state’s 1,657 outbreaks. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
The VDH dashboard operates on a roughly 17-hour delay in the reporting of statewide numbers. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.