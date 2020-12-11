Lynchburg-area school divisions report 79 new COVID-19 cases this week; Va. averaging 3,800-plus daily

Six cases have been reported at Nelson County High School and four at Nelson County Middle School.

Spread of COVID-19 in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties locally has occurred at record levels since the beginning of December, judging by testing data from VDH. Within the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and the neighboring counties, about 12.6% of administered COVID-19 tests are coming back positive, whereas that rate reached a prior high of 11.4% in August.

Statewide, about 10.4% of tests are coming back positive.

According to the Virginia Department of Health’s dashboard of COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 settings, as of Friday no area schools are experiencing outbreaks.

The Virginia Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,395 new COVID-19 cases — the lowest daily case count recorded in the last week. On Thursday, the state had reported 3,915 new cases.

But Virginia is now averaging more than 3,800 new cases per day over the last seven days, more than doubling the 1,524-case weekly average a month ago and nearly four times higher than on Oct. 11, when the weekly average was 978 new cases.