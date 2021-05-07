 Skip to main content
Lynchburg-area schools report 13 new cases of COVID-19 this week
Lynchburg area

Lynchburg-area schools report 13 new cases of COVID-19 this week

Lynchburg-area school divisions reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 this week, up from nine new cases the week before.

Together, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson have reported 997 positive cases of COVID-19 since their school years began.

As of Friday, Virginia has reported 665,332 cumulative cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 938 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Lynchburg City Schools reported five new cases of COVID-19 this week. Additionally, 27 students and staff entered quarantine this week because of potential exposure. The division has reported 214 cases of the virus since the beginning of the school year.

Bedford County Public Schools reported four new cases of COVID-19 this week. 

Three cases were reported at Liberty High School, and one case was reported at Otter River Elementary School. The division has reported 487 cases of the virus since the beginning of the school year.  

Amherst County Public Schools reported four new cases of COVID-19 this week, as of Friday afternoon.

One case each was reported at Central Elementary School and the Amherst Education Center. Two cases were reported at Amherst County High School. The division has reported 120 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year. 

As of Friday afternoon, Campbell County Public Schools and Nelson County Public Schools did not publicly report any new cases of the virus this week. The divisions have reported 149 and 27 cases of the virus, respectively, since the beginning of the school year. 

Lynchburg-area colleges and universities reported 88 active cases of COVID-19 among their campus populations Friday. 

Liberty University's online COVID-19 dashboard, which last was updated Wednesday, shows 87 active cases of the virus — 68 among students and 19 among faculty and staff. 

Randolph College on Friday reported one active case of COVID-19 among the student population, and one off-campus student in quarantine. 

Sweet Briar College in Amherst and the University of Lynchburg each reported no active COVID-19 cases in their campus communities Friday. One on-campus student is in quarantine at the University of Lynchburg. 

Central Virginia Community College has not reported a new case of COVID-19 since April. 

On Friday, VDH reported 28,820 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 10,874 COVID-19-related deaths in the state since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Area COVID-19 cases

As of Friday, the Virginia Department of Health has reported the following number of COVID-19 cases since March 2020:

  • In Lynchburg, 7,685 residents have tested positive.
  • In Amherst County, 2,917 residents have tested positive.
  • In Appomattox County, 1,590 residents have tested positive.
  • In Bedford County, 6,323 residents have tested positive.
  • In Campbell County, 4,456 residents have tested positive.
  • In Nelson County, 890 residents have tested positive.

