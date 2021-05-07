Lynchburg-area schools report 13 new cases of COVID-19 this week

Lynchburg-area school divisions reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 this week, up from nine new cases the week before.

Together, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson have reported 997 positive cases of COVID-19 since their school years began.

As of Friday, Virginia has reported 665,332 cumulative cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 938 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Lynchburg City Schools reported five new cases of COVID-19 this week. Additionally, 27 students and staff entered quarantine this week because of potential exposure. The division has reported 214 cases of the virus since the beginning of the school year.

Bedford County Public Schools reported four new cases of COVID-19 this week.

Three cases were reported at Liberty High School, and one case was reported at Otter River Elementary School. The division has reported 487 cases of the virus since the beginning of the school year.

Amherst County Public Schools reported four new cases of COVID-19 this week, as of Friday afternoon.