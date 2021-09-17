Lynchburg-area schools report 274 new positive COVID-19 cases this week

Schools in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties together reported 274 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week.
Together, Lynchburg City Schools and the public school divisions in Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson counties have reported 1,018 cases of the coronavirus just more than one month into the 2021-22 school year.
During the entire 2020-21 school year, the five school divisions together saw roughly 1,028 positive cases among their students and staff.
Lynchburg City Schools reported 37 new positive cases this week, bringing its total number of cases this school year to 121. The division quarantined an additional 416 students and staff members this week due to potential exposure.
Bedford County Public Schools reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 this week. The division has seen 305 positive cases among its students and staff since August.
Campbell County Public Schools added 123 cases of the virus to its online COVID-19 dashboard this week. Of those, 26 were reported this week, while the others were added retroactively.
The division has reported 322 cases since the beginning of the school year.
Amherst County Public Schools reported 43 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week — 25 new positive cases last weekend and 18 this week. The division has seen 246 positive cases since August.
Nelson County Public Schools has reported 27 positive cases of the virus this school year — four of those were reported this week.
Lynchburg-area colleges and universities together reported 201 active cases of COVID-19 this week as of Friday.
As of Friday, Virginia has reported 827,197 cumulative cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 4,212 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
On Friday, VDH reported 35,414 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 12,242 COVID-19-related deaths in the state since the pandemic began in March 2020.