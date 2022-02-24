 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
lynchburg area

Lynchburg area sees steady decline in COVID cases

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Lynchburg area continue to decline steadily as the latest wave of infections dwindle. 

As of Thursday, Centra reported a total of 57 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Lynchburg General, Southside Community and Bedford Memorial hospitals — down from 79 reported last week. The hospital system reached an all-time high of COVID-19 patients just more than a month ago, when more than 200 people were hospitalized with the virus. 

Out of the 57 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Centra facilities, five are in the intensive care unit, two of whom are on ventilators.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 85 confirmed new COVID-19 cases Thursday in Lynchburg, down from a high of 320 new confirmed cases set Jan. 8, though cases have been climbing since Monday, when 23 cases were reported. The seven-day average of new cases per day stands at 54. Statewide, 2,176 cases were reported Thursday, down from the statewide single-day record of 26,175 set Jan. 8.

In Lynchburg, 47.3% of the population is fully vaccinated and 23.5% have received a booster shot, according to the health department.

Across the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg plus the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell, vaccination rates range from 48.9% to 53%.

Centra’s catchment area for Lynchburg General and Southside Community hospitals covers Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, the Farmville area and several smaller satellite locations.

— From staff reports

