Lynchburg area sees sun, then snow, then sun again

The Lynchburg region had a taste of "weather whiplash," going from a pleasant 71 degrees on Sunday to seeing up to 7 inches of snow on Monday before the sun came out again Monday afternoon.

Unofficial snowfall totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Monday afternoon generally ranged from 4 to 7 inches.

Area school systems canceled classes, thousands across the region lost power, and a number of traffic incidents were reported.

On U.S. 29 in Nelson County, more than a dozen tractor-trailers were either stuck in snow or involved in a minor crash when Virginia State Police responded at about 9:30 a.m. The northbound lanes of U.S. 29 had become impassable. Shortly before 1 p.m., police, local and state officials had worked with wrecker services to remove the vehicles.

Temperatures were expected to drop back into the teens overnight, re-freezing roads, before reaching a high about 40 on Tuesday, according to the weather service.

