Lynchburg-area specialists, survivors speak out on drug overdose as fentanyl's rise continues

Four Virginians on average died of an opioid overdose each day in 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Fatal drug overdose remains the leading method of unnatural death in Virginia, with recent data revealing 76.5% of these deaths are due to fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to data from VDH and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

In response to these grim statistics, local leaders in Lynchburg are teaming up in support of an international movement recognizing and responding to the rise in overdose deaths.

The Blue Ridge Emergency Medical Services Council, Central Virginia Health District, Centra Health, Horizon Behavioral Health, and the Lynchburg Police Department led a panel discussion Wednesday at the Pearson Cancer Center to raise awareness and educate the community on resources available for individuals who may be at risk of unintentional overdose.

Curtis Jones, prevention specialist for Horizon Behavioral Health, said each year hundreds of thousands of people die from opioid overdose. While others survive, they suffer permanent injury with devastating impacts to their family and friends.

“Central Virginia is not immune," Jones said Wednesday. "In 2021, Central Virginia had at least 75 fatal overdoses. For too long the overdose crisis has been hidden in the shadows. International Overdose Awareness Day provides an opportunity for us to talk about and prevent overdose in our community. Knowing the real facts about drugs and what to do when you see someone experiencing an overdose saves lives."

Lynchburg Police Lt. Craig Dowdy said officers are on the front lines when it comes to responding to these types of calls, often arriving before medics do.

“And we see the impact [that] overdoses have on individuals themselves, their friends, their families and an entire community,” he said.

Just this year alone, LPD has responded to 107 overdose calls and has administered Narcan, which can treat narcotic overdose in an emergency situation, to nine individuals this year.

Last year, LPD saw 105 overdoses — the highest annual number yet — a 25% increase in four years.

“Since Narcan was introduced, the police department and all of our officers have received training in the use of Narcan not only for the protection of the individual, but even for their protection, because you just get a cloud of smoke in your face or dust in your face and you can be affected that easily,” Dowdy said.

Jonathan Hallahan entered Roads to Recovery, a local addiction treatment center, in 2018, where he learned he could not handle addiction alone.

“Addiction does not discriminate and I was one of the victims of the disease of addiction,” he said Wednesday at the panel discussion. “By the grace of God, every day I wake up and I'm grateful to be alive because I've had so many close calls. It could have been the next one to take me out. I learned a lot about myself and how to learn to love myself. The reason I used was because I didn't really care about myself and care about what was going on around me and the reality of life.”

Though he is clean now, he looks back and sees that many of the friends he associated with during that time are still struggling and some have died.

“This is not just about awareness; this is an action we need to take,” he said.

He has become a peer recovery specialist so he can help others struggling with addition.

“The opposite of addiction is connection. If we can all come together as a community, I’m ready to learn with you and come together to take action,” he said.

Deborah Adair’s daughter, Lucy, died from fentanyl last September. Adair said Wednesday her daughter was murdered by fentanyl instead of by overdose because the drugs Lucy took were laced, unbeknownst to her.

“People are lining up to buy drugs, sometimes for the first time to see what it’s like or so-and-so tried it and said it’s really cool, I think I’ll try it. Or maybe they’re already in the throes of addiction. I don't know; it doesn’t matter. But they're not asking for fentanyl,” Adair said. “They're asking for other things and the drugs come laced and they kill you. This is a new war on drugs. This is not like anything we've ever seen before. It used to be ‘just say no’. We have to do more than that. As far as I'm concerned, this is an annihilation of our country of our culture. And what better way to get to it than our youth.”

Dr. Kerry Gateley, director of the Central Virginia Health District, said synthetic opioid drug overdose is on the rise. He said these are not natural drugs like heroin which are plant-derived.

Drug overdoses crept up in 2020 in tandem with the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

The prevalence of other drugs not related to opioids are increasing, he said, especially psychostimulants such as methamphetamines and other compounds that go with them.

“Not only do we have an overdose problem, it's a variegated overdose problem. It's a problem that is occurring in many forms. It's occurring not only in opioids, it's occurring in stimulants,” Gateley said. “Nowadays you do not know what's in that [pill], whenever you're at a party, whenever you are at some gathering of friends and somebody brings something out a powder or whatever it is, you don’t know what's in that, you don't know what all has been put into that. It's getting very common where people are actually mixing, for example, fentanyl, and methamphetamine. You don't know what all has been put into the substance that you're about to take into your body.”