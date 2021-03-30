 Skip to main content
Lynchburg-area vaccine clinics expand appointment availability, open regional call center
breaking featured

Dr. Wendy Wilcoxson

Dr. Wendy Wilcoxson, who's helping to lead vaccine rollout in the Lynchburg area, talks about opening up vaccinations at a news conference Tuesday at the Candlers Station regional vaccination center.

 Rachel Mahoney, The News & Advance

President Joe Biden laid out hopeful new steps Monday to expand coronavirus vaccinations but also echoed the stern warnings of a top public health official who told Americans she has a recurring feeling of impending doom that a fourth wave of the virus may be coming.

Lynchburg-area health officials announced Tuesday the rollout of a regional COVID-19 vaccination center phone bank as they anticipate vaccine supply to "skyrocket" in the near future.

Anyone living in the district can call the regional phone bank at (434) 455-5889 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to submit their contact information for a vaccine appointment.

Melissa Foster, director of Lynchburg’s Department of Emergency Services, said at a Tuesday news conference the phone bank provides a new option for those not comfortable with or unable to register online for an appointment.

The Central Virginia Health District, made up of Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, officially moved into the third of four phases in COVID-19 vaccine distribution last week. In contacting previously eligible people for appointments who’ve signed up through the state’s vaccination portal, Foster said volunteers have recently been finding many have already been scheduled or vaccinated.

Dr. Wendy Wilcoxson, who’s been helping to lead the district’s vaccine task force, said the task force has delivered more than 19,000 doses in the past eight weeks, which was slowed at the outset by limited supply. Since then, she said “things have ramped up very quickly” and the task force has received around 7,000 doses this week.

As of late Monday, a total of 105,487 doses have been administered across CVHD, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. About 27.5% of the district’s population had received at least one dose and 13.3% of people were fully vaccinated.

Wilcoxson referenced federal officials indicating recently that vaccine supply is soon to “skyrocket” and said the regional vaccination center and phone bank were set up in anticipation for that, working alongside locality-specific, smaller vaccination centers and other immunization outreach events.

“We have a lot coming; it’s pretty exciting,” she said. “… This is what we have been waiting for.”

The Candlers Station mass vaccination center is conducting clinics three days this week, and Wilcoxson said partnerships with Central Virginia Family Physicians and Centra Health could open the task force up to offer immunization clinics every day within two to three weeks.

She said it’s ultimately up to CVHD Director Dr. Kerry Gateley when the area moves into the final phase of immunization — which would open it up to anyone 16 or older — but she anticipates it could be possible by mid-April. Gateley was not present at Tuesday’s conference.

“Obviously there’s a huge push to get a move on; we know that we’re racing some of the variant strains that are either here or on their way,” she said.

Wilcoxson said the next eight weeks will be “pivotal” in that race and she aims to offer everyone in the district a shot at a shot by the end of May.

Both Wilcoxson and Foster credited local health workers in various sectors for helping in immunization efforts thus far.

Foster said there are now more than 500 volunteers helping the task force but more, especially those able to administer vaccinations, are needed. Those interested can call (434) 477-5959.

Wilcoxson said that school vaccination sites and help from school nurses has been “hugely central” and wished them a restful spring break. She advised anyone on break or traveling to use their best judgment, take precautionary measures and avoid potentially unsafe situations.

A large number of appointments for first doses of the Moderna vaccine are available at the regional mass vaccination center in the Candlers Station shopping center through April 3.

Visit https://www.lynchburgva.gov/covid-vaccine-make-appointment to book online or call (434) 455-5889.

