Lynchburg-area vaccine clinics expand appointment availability, open regional call center

As of late Monday, a total of 105,487 doses have been administered across CVHD, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. About 27.5% of the district’s population had received at least one dose and 13.3% of people were fully vaccinated.

Wilcoxson referenced federal officials indicating recently that vaccine supply is soon to “skyrocket” and said the regional vaccination center and phone bank were set up in anticipation for that, working alongside locality-specific, smaller vaccination centers and other immunization outreach events.

“We have a lot coming; it’s pretty exciting,” she said. “… This is what we have been waiting for.”

The Candlers Station mass vaccination center is conducting clinics three days this week, and Wilcoxson said partnerships with Central Virginia Family Physicians and Centra Health could open the task force up to offer immunization clinics every day within two to three weeks.

She said it’s ultimately up to CVHD Director Dr. Kerry Gateley when the area moves into the final phase of immunization — which would open it up to anyone 16 or older — but she anticipates it could be possible by mid-April. Gateley was not present at Tuesday’s conference.