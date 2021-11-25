Lynchburg-area veterans celebrate 20 years of Monument Terrace rallies

Grigg believes the work that the veteran's council is doing is spreading over several generations of military members to help veterans that are just now coming home realize they are appreciated by all for their sacrifice.

"What we're doing in Lynchburg is spreading. I hope that future veterans receive the treatment they deserve, because some didn't get that," Grigg said.

Steve Bozeman, vice president of the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council, was at the first rally 20 years ago.

"It started out very innocently, you know, just with the troops but it rolled into one, two, three weeks, then into one, two, three years... and once we saw the brotherhood of veterans here, spread out over 70 years from World War II to Afghanistan... we didn't want to stop," Bozeman said.

Bozeman's most memorable Friday troop rally at Monument Terrace was week 900, he said, when the Fallen Heroes Memorial came to Lynchburg and displayed almost 7,000 dog tags representing all the lives that died in the War on Terror since Sep. 11, 2001.

"That's how the Monument Terrace Troop Rally started, was to show support to our military going into battle in Afghanistan and this Fallen Heroes Memorial was a visual reminder of the lives lost in Afghanistan and Iraq.