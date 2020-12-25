Lynchburg Area Veterans Council honors late former Tuskegee Airman

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Current compared Alfred with conscientious objector and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Desmond T. Doss.

“Two men both suffered incredible discrimination, one of them based on his faith and one of them based on the color of his skin,” Current said. “Both of them prevailed, and are Lynchburg heroes.”

Roy described his father as “quiet and humble,” a “modest and reserved individual who was very generous of heart.”

“It’s been interesting and strange to get birthday cards, and holiday greeting cards, and condolence cards all at the same time, but it’s definitely been an honor,” said Roy, who celebrated his own birthday just before his father passed.

Alfred will soon be included among 648 “honor and memory” bricks at the foot of Monument Terrace, with his name engraved on a brick to be laid there, said Steve Bozeman, a Vietnam veteran and vice president of the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council. The engraved bricks honor veterans and first responders for their service, whether they are still living or dead.

“Thank you,” Roy said to the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council and attendees. “Thank God for the life of my father.”

At the rally, a moment was also taken to remember soldiers spending Christmas away from home.

