Lynchburg Area Veterans Council honors late former Tuskegee Airman

LYNCHBURG — At noon Christmas Day, the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council gathered for its weekly troop rally, marking the 995th week of the tradition at Monument Terrace downtown, where they honored the life and service of former Tuskegee Airman and Lynchburg resident Alfred Farrar, who passed away on Dec. 17.
He would have turned 100 years old Saturday.
Dozens of veterans and members of the public gathered at Monument Terrace for the troop rally, a good turnout for Christmas Day, organizers said.
Roy Farrar, Alfred’s son, attended the service with his wife, Joyce. He accepted several certificates in honor of his father from the American Legion Post 16, of which Alfred was a life member; the American Legion Department of Virginia in Richmond; a resolution of commendation from American Legion Post 16; and a United States flag which was flown over the U.S. Capitol. The flag was obtained with help of a request from Congressman Ben Cline (R-6th)
Alfred was supposed to attend the day’s ceremony personally, said council president Thomas Current, who met Alfred shortly before he died. Instead, was displayed a framed photograph of young Alfred in his Army Air Corps uniform, which was also given to Roy. The photo’s dedication plaque called Alfred an “American hero.”
“He proudly helped protect our freedom, our liberty and justice,” said Otto Davis, commander of the American Legion Post 16.
Current compared Alfred with conscientious objector and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Desmond T. Doss.
“Two men both suffered incredible discrimination, one of them based on his faith and one of them based on the color of his skin,” Current said. “Both of them prevailed, and are Lynchburg heroes.”
Roy described his father as “quiet and humble,” a “modest and reserved individual who was very generous of heart.”
“It’s been interesting and strange to get birthday cards, and holiday greeting cards, and condolence cards all at the same time, but it’s definitely been an honor,” said Roy, who celebrated his own birthday just before his father passed.
Alfred will soon be included among 648 “honor and memory” bricks at the foot of Monument Terrace, with his name engraved on a brick to be laid there, said Steve Bozeman, a Vietnam veteran and vice president of the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council. The engraved bricks honor veterans and first responders for their service, whether they are still living or dead.
“Thank you,” Roy said to the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council and attendees. “Thank God for the life of my father.”
At the rally, a moment was also taken to remember soldiers spending Christmas away from home.