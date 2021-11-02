Lynchburg-area voters head to polls to choose supervisors, school board members

Voters across the Lynchburg area headed to the polls Tuesday — or already had cast their ballots ahead of time — for a variety of contested and uncontested local contests.
In the City of Lynchburg, the focus largely was on state races, as the city's four constitutional officers ran unopposed and no City Council members were up for election this year.
But in the surrounding counties, voters weighed in on contests for supervisors and school boards. Many voters cast their ballots early, with early-voting percentages in the teens or low 20s in many precincts across the commonwealth, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Here's a look at vote tallies as of press time. Vote totals do not include results from mailed absentee ballots received by the deadline and processed after Election Day, and in some cases do not include early voting, making the results of some races inconclusive.
Amherst County
SCHOOL BOARD
At-large: Vice Chair Abby Thompson is the projected winner with 8,007 votes, or 62%, over challenger Leecy Fink, of Elon, who had 4,647 votes, or 36%, with all but one precinct reporting. Thompson has served on the board since July 2016 and received the Amherst County Republican Party's endorsement.
At an Oct. 28 campaign rally in Amherst for the Republican ticket in statewide races, Thompson said she personally has seen critical race theory at work in the schools and she staunchly opposes it. She said she will "continue to clean house" in that area and work to ensure parents' values are woven into the fabric of the school division.
District 2: Amherst resident Dawn Justice is the apparent winner with 1,532 votes, or 59%, over David Emmert, who had 1,002 votes, or 39%, as of press time. The winner in that race will succeed Amanda Wright, who is stepping down.
District 5: Eric Orasi was elected to his first term on the school board, with 97% of the vote as of press time. He will succeed current District 5 school board member David Cassise.
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
District 2: District 2 Supervisor Claudia Tucker had 1,912 votes, or 66%, on her way to a projected clinching of her fourth term over challenger Tony Robertson, who had 940 votes, or 32%, with all but one one precinct reporting.
Tucker thanked Robertson for running a clean and professional campaign, the first time she has faced a challenge since her first election to the seat in 2009. She said her goals on the board include continuing to create an environment that will bring businesses to the county and retain residents while promoting the county's natural assets and scenic beauty. "We've got a lot of plans in place," she said of the board's current efforts.
She spoke of the Madison Heights master plan, an effort to revitalize that area and encourage more growth, and trail improvements at Riveredge Park. A planned addition Amherst County High School, including a new auditorium, is another major project in the works and she said the board also must work to make sure the county doesn't lag behind in attracting and keeping quality staff.
District 5: Drew Wade was elected to his first term on the board of supervisors, with 97% of the vote as of press time.
Appomattox County
Reached just before polls closed, Appomattox County Registrar Patricia Morton said voter turnout was heavier than usual. Early and mail-in voting was high with 1,942 ballots and 260 ballots, respectively, but not as high as in last year’s general election, where the coronavirus pandemic drew record numbers there.
SCHOOL BOARD
Courthouse District: Greg Smith, unopposed, won the Courthouse District school board seat with about 97% of the vote Tuesday night.
Falling River District: Roger Stough, unopposed, won the Falling River District school board seat with 98% of the vote.
Piney Mountain District: Bobby Waddell, unopposed, won the Piney Mountain District school board seat with about 97% of the votes cast.
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Courthouse District: Incumbent Samuel Carter is slated for his seventh term as Appomattox County's Courthouse District supervisor after clearing the vote from a new challenger in a heated race.
That was the only disputed local race Tuesday in Appomattox County, sought by Alvin “A.R.” Evans Jr. — the first challenger for Carter since 2009. Unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections, which didn’t yet include some mail-in ballots that haven’t been processed, showed Carter winning with 684 votes, or 56.7%, compared to Evans’ 514 votes, or 42.6%.
Carter did not respond to requests for comment as of press time.
Reached for comment, Evans said, “My opponent’s slander campaign worked,” leaving any further comment for the Appomattox County Republican Committee chairman, Christian Raymond.
Raymond accused Carter and others of a “politically motivated witch-hunt” and “slander campaign” against Evans and his wife, who were investigated by Virginia State Police for election fraud. Both were indicted last month, Evans on two counts of uttering on a petition of qualified voters and his wife, Brandy Evans, on 12 counts of perjury on a petition of qualified voters.
Those charges were related to citizens claiming their signatures appeared on A.R. Evans’ voter petition when they hadn’t been approached with the petition or signed it, law enforcement has said, and the cases still are pending in Appomattox Circuit Court.
Piney Mountain District: Al Jones III, unopposed, won the Piney Mountain district seat on the board of supervisors with 98% of the vote.
Bedford County
SCHOOL BOARD
District 2: With early votes and absentee ballots not reported as of press time, votes for the District 2 seat on the Bedford County School Board were split between incumbent Jason Johnson — who received more than 45% of the vote, or 2,145 votes — and write-in votes, which accounted for the remaining 55%, or 2,595 votes.
While write-in votes will not be confirmed for several days, Bedford parent Matthew Holbrook had stepped forward hoping for the seat.
District 2 represents the Moneta area and the southern region of the county.
District 3: With no candidates listed on the ballot, 100% of the 4,092 votes cast for the District 3 seat on the Bedford County School Board went to write-in candidates.
Former school administrator Robert Ashwell and Bedford parent Dwayne Nelms launched write-in campaigns for the seat, though write-in votes will not be confirmed until the days following Election Day.
District 3 represents the Huddleston area and the southeastern region of the county.
District 4: Incumbent Marcus Hill was reelected to the Bedford County School Board District 4 seat, representing the Forest area. Hill won 94.1% of the vote, or 4,838 votes, with early votes and absentee ballots not reported as of press time.
Hill said Tuesday’s results felt like a confirmation that his work on the board over the past four years has been appreciated by his constituents.
“I’m excited to give them four more years,” Hill said.
During his second term on the board, Hill said he’ll keep students at the forefront of his decision making. Hill said it’s time to remove some of the COVID-19 mitigation measures the division has in place and shift focus toward getting students caught up on learning loss.
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
District 2: Supervisor Edgar Tuck, a Republican, will serve another four-year term after running unopposed. Tuck has served on the board since 2018. He received 97.3% of the vote.
District 3: Supervisor Charla Faye Bansley also won another four-year term on the board in an unopposed race, though 222 write-in ballots were cast. Bansley, a Republican, has served the county since 2018.
District 4: Longtime incumbent John Sharp won reelection to his seat with almost 97 percent of the vote, while 130 ballots were cast for write-in candidates. Sharp has served the Forest District since 2006.
Campbell County
SCHOOL BOARD
Brookneal District: As of press time Tuesday with only three of six Brookneal District precincts reporting, including absentee ballots and early voting not yet accounted for, the incumbent of nearly eight years, Scott Miller, was leading with 63.4% of votes. Write-ins accounted for 36.6% of votes. While write-ins aren't immediately confirmed, Dean Monroe had launched a write-in campaign for the seat.
Miller said some of his priorities if reelected include advocating for teacher pay, seeing on the Rustburg Middle School project on, supporting the maintenance and capital improvement of the division’s facilities, and seeking ways to expand the division’s career and technical education programs and opportunities.
Monroe, who currently serves as chair of the Campbell County Planning Commission, said he was motivated to run for school board because he said he felt the current board was not listening to citizens of the county. Monroe said the board needed new members and new perspective.
Rustburg District: Without the early vote total at the time of press, David Phillips, Campbell County’s Rustburg School Board member, and current chair of the board, was leading his race for reelection for a second term, holding off a write-in campaign from Phillip Stevens.
As of press time, Phillips had received 1,531 votes, or 67.74% of the vote, while write-ins accounted for 32.26% of the vote.
“I’m looking forward to another four years," Phillips said. "I think it reflects that, for the most part, our constituents are pleased with what we are doing.”
“In recent meetings, we have had some concerned citizens, but I take all our citizen’s concerns seriously, whether it’s majority or minority," he said.
On Election Day, precinct chief at the Rustburg Elementary School voting site, Ed Foster, said he received complaints about sample ballots being passed out by Phillips.
Phillips was distributing sample ballots, paid for by his campaign, that read “Authorized by the Electoral Board of the County of Campbell” and contained an “Electoral Board Official Ballot” seal.
Once the seal and authorization were brought to Phillips’ attention, he called the registrar’s office and was told they should be removed. Phillips said he immediately stopped passing the ballots out and used a black marker to mark out the seal and authorization.
“This was an honest oversight and we addressed it as soon as we found out about it,” he said.
Timberlake District: With early votes and absentee ballots not reported as of press time, newcomer Ann Parker was ahead in the quest for the Timberlake District seat on the Campbell County School Board with more than 66% of the vote, or 2,363 votes. As of press time, Jenn Fitzgerald had received 1,169votes, or nearly 33%.
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Brookneal District: Brookneal District Supervisor incumbent Charlie Watts won reelection, running unopposed, receiving 96.12% of the vote as of press time.
Rustburg District: In the Rustburg District, board chair and incumbent Jon Hardie won, running unopposed, securing 95.78% of the vote to keep his seat on the board.
Timberlake District: Without the early vote total at the time of press, Justin Carwile was leading Denise Seay "D.D." Gillett in the race to secure the Timberlake District seat on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors.
Carwile received 2,304 votes, or 84.99% of the vote, while Gillett received 366 votes, or 13.5%.
Carwile, who was born and raised in Campbell County and attended Brookville High School, will fill the seat currently filled by Susan Hogg, who decided not to seek reelection after one term on the board.
"To me personally, what means most to me is finally getting to serve and give back to my community," Carwile said. "I've never had a good chance to do that so this gives me the chance to give back to the community that has given so much to me."
Carwile stated the biggest issue he wants to address is the lack of funding for first responders in the county.
"I absolutely want to make those guys a priority, and give them everything they need to be successful," he said.
"It doesn't end here. I've got a job to do at this point, and the people of this community have a job to hold me accountable as well."
Lynchburg
In four uncontested races, the city of Lynchburg saw its incumbent constitutional officers retake their seats.
Commissioner of Revenue: Mitchell Nuckles has been serving in the role since 1991, and took 98.71% of the vote, or 19,350.
Commonwealth’s Attorney: Bethany Harrison cemented her seat with 98.09% of the vote — amounting to 19,400 votes — as of press time. She first was elected to the post in 2017.
Sheriff: Incumbent Don Sloan saw 97.63% of the vote, or 19,052 votes. Sloan was first elected in 2017.
Treasurer: Treasurer Robert Bailey Jr. saw 98.55% of the vote, or 17,701 votes. Bailey was first elected in a special election in May 2016, and ran again the next year.
Nelson County
SCHOOL BOARD
Central District: Newcomer Michael Hevener ran against incumbent Margaret Clair for the Central District in Nelson County, both as write-in candidates. Hevener moved to Nelson County in 2007, where he serves as pastor of Adial Baptist Church.
The total votes for write-in for the Central District was 712.
Nelson County Registrar Jackie Britt said counts for write-in votes will begin Wednesday and must be finished by Friday, and until those counts are concluded, the winner of this seat can't be determined.
East District: George Cheape, incumbent for the East District for the Nelson County School Board was a write-in candidate. The East District received 452 votes. The winner of this seat also can't yet be determined.
North District: Janet Turner-Giles, who currently sits on the Nelson County School Board, won the race for the North District with 1,214 votes and will continue to serve in her role there. Write-in votes totaled 59.
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Central District: In a tight race, Central District Board of Supervisors incumbent Ernie Reed appears to have beaten competitor Pamela Brice in absentee votes, but Brice collected more votes at the polls.
Reed received 1,006 total votes while Brice brought in 956. However, the results of some mailed-in absentee ballots have not yet been added to the vote totals.
“I'm just really grateful that I still get to represent the county and that the people here want me to be their supervisor, and I'm very pleased about that, because the next four years are going to be really big ones in Nelson County with comprehensive plan changes in zoning, capital planning, new leadership in our schools; there's going to be a lot of things going on,” Reed said.
This would be Reed’s second term serving Faber and Nellysford residents. In addition to his role as supervisor, Reed represents the county on the Nelson County Department of Social Services, the Nelson County Service Authority, the Nelson County Planning Commission, the Jefferson Area Board for Aging, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission and the Virginia Association of County’s Environmental and Agriculture Steering Committee.
East District: Incumbent Jesse Rutherford will serve another term on the Nelson County Board of Supervisors representing the East District. He received 1,035 votes, while there were 68 write-in votes received.
North District: Tommy Harvey, who has served on the Nelson County Board of Supervisors for 37 years, will keep his seat representing the North District, earning 950 votes.
He was challenged by Afton resident and former Nelson County School Board member Mary Cunningham, who received 535 votes.
Harvey thanked the people who have worked so hard during this election and also congratulated Cunningham on running a clean campaign.
“That’s the way campaigns should be run, no one was criticizing anybody,” he said.
Harvey said a lot of great things are going on right now in the county with more to come.
“I'm just very excited to be able to continue to be part of that. I mean this county has come a long way. It's been very rewarding.”
— Reporters Jamey Cross, Justin Faulconer, Bryson Gordon, Sarah Honosky, Shannon Kelly, Rachel Mahoney and Rachael Smith contributed.