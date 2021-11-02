Lynchburg-area voters head to polls to choose supervisors, school board members

As of press time, Phillips had received 1,531 votes, or 67.74% of the vote, while write-ins accounted for 32.26% of the vote.

“I’m looking forward to another four years," Phillips said. "I think it reflects that, for the most part, our constituents are pleased with what we are doing.”

“In recent meetings, we have had some concerned citizens, but I take all our citizen’s concerns seriously, whether it’s majority or minority," he said.

On Election Day, precinct chief at the Rustburg Elementary School voting site, Ed Foster, said he received complaints about sample ballots being passed out by Phillips.

Phillips was distributing sample ballots, paid for by his campaign, that read “Authorized by the Electoral Board of the County of Campbell” and contained an “Electoral Board Official Ballot” seal.

Once the seal and authorization were brought to Phillips’ attention, he called the registrar’s office and was told they should be removed. Phillips said he immediately stopped passing the ballots out and used a black marker to mark out the seal and authorization.

“This was an honest oversight and we addressed it as soon as we found out about it,” he said.