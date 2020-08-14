Lynchburg-area woman turns 108: 'Everybody I meet makes me happy'

Many of those born from the Greatest Generation have lived through two world wars and the Great Depression, plus numerous changes in technology, medicine and cultural changes.
And Lynchburg was lucky enough to celebrate one of them Friday morning on Virginia Jefferson's 108th birthday at Westminster Canterbury.
She’s described as having many friends, owning an infectious and fun personality and can talk to anyone.
“I love people,” she said via FaceTime on Friday. “I like everything and I like everyone I meet. Everyone I meet makes me happy.”
She said she doesn’t exactly know what her secret is to a long life but attributes much of it to her hard-working demeanor and God.
“I love Him and I think He loves me too,” she laughed. “I don’t know why He’s leaving me here but I thank Him every day.”
The Forest native was born on Aug. 14, 1912 — when William Howard Taft was president — and grew up on a farm with her parents, Alonza and Otelia Davis, and eight siblings — four brothers and four sisters.
She remembers milking a cow by the age of 9 and said she did anything should could to help around the farm, which had cows, chickens, horses, pigs and a garden.
“The girls always had to stay home and when boys would come to see us, they had to leave at 9 p.m.,” Jefferson remembered. “And mother and father would be sitting waiting on them to go. If I went out on a date, one of my brothers would have to go with me. But we all got along really well and had a good time. I miss them.”
Jefferson said she has no remaining family members except for her nephew, Gilliam Cobbs, who is now 87.
Cobbs lived with Jefferson from 1945 to 1955 and has remained close to her to this day.
“She is the most caring, generous, helpful and concerned person you’d ever meet, no question about it,” he said. “She never met a person she didn’t like. Everybody in her sight is beautiful.”
He thinks she has lived so long because she has enjoyed everything in moderation, keeps her mind sharp by reading daily and drinks lots of water.
“She always says, ‘An idle mind is the devil’s workshop,’” he said.
According to Cobbs, his aunt taught herself how to play the piano, was quite the singer and sang in her church choir at Altha Grove Baptist, where she has attended since she was young.
She is such a devoted member of the Forest church she even has her own parking spot.
She was married to her husband, Malcom, for 70 years, until his death in 2008 at age 80.
“I miss that man. I had the best husband in the world,” she said.
The two had one child, Langhorne Virginia Jefferson Anderson, who died in 2012 at the age of 70.
Cobbs said Jefferson was an accomplished seamstress and made all of her daughter's clothes as well as many for other women and children in the community.
Jefferson said she always wanted to attend college but her family was too poor to send her. Of her eight siblings, only her youngest received a higher education.
She worked as a pastry baker for 42 years at the Boonsboro Country Club, alongside her husband, who worked there as a manager for 50 years.
Cobbs said it was there that Jefferson learned to cook and got so good at it that one member would pack up his golf clubs and leave the club if there was no more of her apple pie available.
When she wasn’t working at Boonsboro Country Club, she would often play golf and billiards at the club, Cobbs said.
She drove herself until she was 106, when she moved from her home on Floyd Street to Westminster Canterbury in February 2019.
Jefferson is proud that no one took her license away, but it was she that decided she was “too old” to drive anymore.
At the senior living facility, Jefferson enjoys talking to other residents, reading books and The News & Advance, watching television and listening to music.
“I love it here but I didn’t want to come at first,” she said. “I lived alone for 12 years and the doctor wouldn’t let me live alone anymore unless I got someone to stay with me, so I came and I love it here.”
Kristy Robinson, assistant living resident care coordinator at Westminster Canterbury, has seen Jefferson every day for the past year and a half since Jefferson moved in.
She said everyone on staff at the facility was so excited to be celebrating her 108th birthday with her on Friday, which included a socially distant party where residents were able to briefly stop by to wish her a happy birthday and enjoy some cake.
“We aren’t able to give her a big party this year but we’re making sure she will enjoy today,” Robinson said on Friday. “It’s all about her.”
For a special birthday treat, Boonsboro Country Club delivered her favorite meal: corn, cabbage and green beans.
In addition to her undeniable love for any recipe that includes corn, she loves fried chicken and anything sweet, but she hates broccoli, milk and Brussels sprouts.
Robinson said everyone is amazed by how young Jefferson looks at her age.
“In my opinion she doesn’t look a day over 70,” she said. “Some days she gets around better than me.”
Robinson said Jefferson has a positive outlook on everything and puts God first — key ingredients in having a long and happy life.
“I look at her and see how amazing she is,” she said. “Her smile never goes away. It’s very motivating to everyone here. People can learn a lot from her.”
So positive, in fact, that when asked what her favorite decades were, she replied, “When I think about it, I enjoyed all of them. I was very poor but lived a happy life my entire life.’”
Robinson said Jefferson is a good example of how people should be treated and always has a kind attitude.
“I’ve never seen her angry and never heard her say anything bad about anyone,” Robinson said. “She is always praising people and is grateful for what people do for her. I feel like a lot of people don’t have those qualities.”
Jefferson’s best advice?
Work hard, get an education and, above all else, treat people right.
“If there could be 10,000 of her, the world would be a wonderful place to live,” Robinson said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.