Lynchburg Art Festival held for 48th year

The 48th Annual Lynchburg Art Festival, sponsored by the Lynchburg Art Club, was held Saturday at E.C. Glass High School.
The judge of awards was Mary Holland, of Richmond.
Those earning awards were:
- The Lynchburg Art Club President’s Award for Best in Show: Vera Dickerson, “A Bird in Hand,” Troutville
- Katie Hill Vaden Memorial Award: Rebecca Bradbury, “Seafaring Welcome,” Roanoke
- Peery and Woolwine Dentistry Award: Melissa Malone, “Thirteen,” Charlottesville
- Melinda’s Framing Award: Sally Randles, “Sunset,” Roanoke
- N. B. Handy Company Award: Jurgen Zeismann, “Blue,” Lynchburg
- The Elliott Shearer Memorial Award: Sarah Raessler, “Lobster Swimming,” Lynchburg
- Campbell Insurance Award: Doni Calvert Guggenheimer, “Stuff Everywhere,” Lynchburg
- Rosalie Short Memorial Award: Mark D. Johnson, “Snowy Woodland,” Lynchburg
- Creative Framing & The Art Box Award: Darienne Montgomery, “Bird of Juneo,” Lynchburg
- Royal County Arts Award: Yangju Lee Simpkins, “Waterlillies,” Blacksburg
- William K. Thomasson Family Award: Cheng Fen Yeh, “The East,” Radford
- William “Tuck” Tucker Memorial Award: Kim Clarke, “With Child,” Lynchburg
- The Framery Award: Clyde Trent, “Smoke,” Lynchburg
- Bank of the James Award: Debra Sheffer, “Dogwoods on the Cowpasture,” Mt. Sidney
- Findings Art Store Award: Bill Tucker, “On Pointe,” Lynchburg
- Elizabeth Ford Memorial Award: Katharine Marsh, “Red Truck,” Staunton
- Mary E Sweeney Memorial Award: Purnell Pettyjohn, “I Want To Go,” Lynchburg
- McBride Blackburn Opticians Award: Jill Jenson, “Hand/Red Rose,” Lynchburg
- Moore’s Country Store Award: Tessa Sydnor, “Freedom,” Lynchburg
- Noon Rotary Club Award: Amy Burczyk, “Hummingbird Cake,” Lynchburg
- Seven Hills Art Club Award: Tim Wilson, “Main Street, Appomattox,” Spout Springs
- Southern Landscape Group Award: Kelly Mattox, “Massie Mill Field,” Lynchburg
Those earning student awards were:
- Royal County Arts Framing, Best in Show: Gene Cline, “Hippie School Sketchbook,” Brookville High School
- Lynchburg Art Club, President’s Award: Ema Bubic, “Untitled,” E.C. Glass High School
- Gail Harris Family Award: Tess Ahrens, “The ICM,” E.C. Glass High School
- Seven Hills Art Club Award: Linnea Sumpman, “Mars/ Map C,” E.C. Glass High School