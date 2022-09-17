Lynchburg Art Festival marks 49th year

The 49th Annual Lynchburg Art Festival, sponsored by the Lynchburg Art Club, was held Saturday at E.C. Glass High School.
The judge of awards was Diego Sanchez of Chester.
Awards earned were:
- The Rosalie Loving Short Memorial Award for Best in Show: Jill Jensen, of Lynchburg, "Tree of Life," woodcut, paint and stitching
- The Lynchburg Art Club President’s Award: Emily Flint Hall, of Lynchburg, for "Simon”
- Katie Hill Vaden Memorial Award: Anthony Ford, of Brightwood, “The Power Dam”, watercolor
- Peery and Woolwine Dentistry Award: David Eakin, of Forest, “The Gossips,” acrylic
- N. B. Handy Company Award: Ann Hatfield, of Lynchburg, “Coworker Robert,” oil
- Campbell Insurance Award: Barbra Mann Myers, of Virginia Beach, “Just Piddlin”
- Nimrod Hall Award: Sharon Kincheloe, of Staunton, “Lone Run," Virginia landscape
- Market at Main Award: Purnell Pettyjohn, of Lynchburg, “Wanda’s Babies,” watercolor
- Creative Framing & the Art Box Award: Susan Bradbury, of Roanoke, “Splash Party,” oil
- Melinda’s Award: Cindy Vener, of The Villages, Florida, “Golden Hour,” acrylic
- Royal County Arts Award: Tomas Ehrenberger, of Cartersville, “Stairway to Heaven”
- Steven Frances Gallery Fine Art Award: Karen Pittman, of Port Haywood, “Ocean Tide”
- William “Tuck” Tucker Memorial Award: Vera Dickerson, of Troutville, "Being Red,” acrylic
- Elizabeth Ford Memorial Award: Gail Harris, of Lynchburg, “Road Less Traveled,” pastel
- The Framery Award: Yangju Lee Simpkins, of Blacksburg, “Golden Leaves”
- Bank of the James Award: Patty Turpin, of Lovingston, “Misty Morning,” pastel
- Findings Art Store Award: AJ Eccles, of Lynchburg, “Finding Grace,” watercolor
- Lynchburg Noon Rotary Club Award: Jacki Mechanic, of Alexandria, “Dark Portrait Series #1"
- McBride-Blackburn Opticians Award: Darienne Montgomery, of Lynchburg, “Magic of Nature,” Aster & Goldenrod
- Seven Hills Art Club Award: Mark D. Johnson, of Lynchburg, “Church Street Noir,” oil
- Southern Landscape Group Award: Robert Shepperd, of Evington, “Myrtle Beach Sunrise”
- William K. Thomasson Family Award: Pat Shahrokhi, of Lynchburg, “Mother,” watercolor
Student honors also were awarded, with Brooke Marcy of Lynchburg as the judge. Those earning awards were:
- Royal County Arts Framing Best in Show: Dora Hou
- Melinda’s Award: Delaney Reed
- Lynchburg Art Club President’s Award: Kiara Cobbs
- Gail Harris Family Award: Everett Graham
- Seven Hills Art Club Award: Melanie Myaing