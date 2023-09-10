The 50th Annual Lynchburg Art Festival, sponsored by the Lynchburg Art Club, was held Saturday at E.C. Glass High School.

The judge of awards was Amy Shawley Paquette, of Troy.

The list of awards earned, submitted by the Lynchburg Art Festival:

The Rosalie Loving Short Memorial Award for Best in Show: Jill Jensen, of Lynchburg, “Heron,” woodcut/stitchery

The Lynchburg Art Club President’s Award: Barbara Novak, of Bethesda, Maryland, “Shaman,” oil

Katie Hill Vaden Memorial Award: Anthony Ford, of Brightwood, “Smith’s Garage,” watercolor

Peery and Woolwine Family Dentistry Award: Mark Johnson, of Lynchburg, “School Dance VI,” oil

Market at Main Award: Carol Trotman, of Wingina, “Pink Peonies,” watercolor

N.B. Handy Company Award: Juliette Swenson, of Staunton, “Sun Conures,” watercolor

Bank of the James Award: Yangju Lee Simpkins, of Blacksburg, “Apple Tree,” acrylic

Bank of the James Award: Laren Carlin Baum, of Lynchburg, “Still Life Shadows,” gouache

Campbell Insurance Award: Lori Leist, of Bedford, “Golden Mountain Light,” acrylic

Steven Frances Fine Arts Award: Alice Glass, of Lynchburg, “Havana, Cuba,” acrylic

Dolly Annette Marcuson Memorial Award: Anthony Bowes, of Chesterfield, “Tranquility on the James,” oil

Virginia Price Memorial Award: Cindy Vener, of The Villages, Florida, “Blushing Breeze,” acrylic

Creative Framing & the Art Box Award: Melissa Malone, of Charlottesville, “Summer Harvest,” acrylic

Melinda’s Award: Debra Sheffer, of Mount Sidney, “Hidden Fishing Hole,” oil

Royal County Arts Award: Pegeen Liston, of Lynchburg, “Horse,” collage

William “Tuck” Tucker Memorial Award: Kay Ruck, of Lynchburg, “Oak in Winter,” pastel

Elizabeth Ford Memorial Award: Jane Schafer, of Wirtz, “Sir Buckley,” acrylic

The Framery Award: Douglas Cave, of Stanleytown, “Screech Owl,” acrylic

Seven Hills Art Club Award: Katharine March, of Staunton, “Lavender House,” oil

Findings Art and Frame Store Award: Leo Bill, of Roanoke, “Complete Mess,” mixed media

McBride - Blackburn Opticians Award: John Shuptrine, of Lynchburg, “Camera,” wood sculpture

Rotary Foundation of Lynchburg Award: Sherry Pope, of Lynchburg, “Hibiscus,” oil

Thomasson Family Award: Anne Suhling Simms, of Lynchburg, “Reflections,” oil

Student awards:

The judge of student awards was Rosalie Day White, of Lynchburg

Seven Hills Art Club Best in Show: Ella Banner, E.C. Glass High School, “She,” acrylic

Royal County Arts Award: Everett Graham, Liberty High School, “A Slow Day,” photography

Melinda’s Award: Tia White, E.C. Glass High School, “Madame Tempora The First,” color pencil

Gail Harris Family Award: Nicholas Beverly, Virginia Episcopal School, “Mushroom Man,” watercolor and acrylic

Lynchburg Art Club Award: Madeline Durie, E.C. Glass High School, “Entangled,” charcoal