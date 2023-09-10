The 50th Annual Lynchburg Art Festival, sponsored by the Lynchburg Art Club, was held Saturday at E.C. Glass High School.
The judge of awards was Amy Shawley Paquette, of Troy.
The list of awards earned, submitted by the Lynchburg Art Festival:
The Rosalie Loving Short Memorial Award for Best in Show: Jill Jensen, of Lynchburg, “Heron,” woodcut/stitchery
The Lynchburg Art Club President’s Award: Barbara Novak, of Bethesda, Maryland, “Shaman,” oil
Katie Hill Vaden Memorial Award: Anthony Ford, of Brightwood, “Smith’s Garage,” watercolor
Peery and Woolwine Family Dentistry Award: Mark Johnson, of Lynchburg, “School Dance VI,” oil
Market at Main Award: Carol Trotman, of Wingina, “Pink Peonies,” watercolor
N.B. Handy Company Award: Juliette Swenson, of Staunton, “Sun Conures,” watercolor
Bank of the James Award: Yangju Lee Simpkins, of Blacksburg, “Apple Tree,” acrylic
Bank of the James Award: Laren Carlin Baum, of Lynchburg, “Still Life Shadows,” gouache
Campbell Insurance Award: Lori Leist, of Bedford, “Golden Mountain Light,” acrylic
Steven Frances Fine Arts Award: Alice Glass, of Lynchburg, “Havana, Cuba,” acrylic
Dolly Annette Marcuson Memorial Award: Anthony Bowes, of Chesterfield, “Tranquility on the James,” oil
Virginia Price Memorial Award: Cindy Vener, of The Villages, Florida, “Blushing Breeze,” acrylic
Creative Framing & the Art Box Award: Melissa Malone, of Charlottesville, “Summer Harvest,” acrylic
Melinda’s Award: Debra Sheffer, of Mount Sidney, “Hidden Fishing Hole,” oil
Royal County Arts Award: Pegeen Liston, of Lynchburg, “Horse,” collage
William “Tuck” Tucker Memorial Award: Kay Ruck, of Lynchburg, “Oak in Winter,” pastel
Elizabeth Ford Memorial Award: Jane Schafer, of Wirtz, “Sir Buckley,” acrylic
The Framery Award: Douglas Cave, of Stanleytown, “Screech Owl,” acrylic
Seven Hills Art Club Award: Katharine March, of Staunton, “Lavender House,” oil
Findings Art and Frame Store Award: Leo Bill, of Roanoke, “Complete Mess,” mixed media
McBride - Blackburn Opticians Award: John Shuptrine, of Lynchburg, “Camera,” wood sculpture
Rotary Foundation of Lynchburg Award: Sherry Pope, of Lynchburg, “Hibiscus,” oil
Thomasson Family Award: Anne Suhling Simms, of Lynchburg, “Reflections,” oil
Student awards:
The judge of student awards was Rosalie Day White, of Lynchburg
Seven Hills Art Club Best in Show: Ella Banner, E.C. Glass High School, “She,” acrylic
Royal County Arts Award: Everett Graham, Liberty High School, “A Slow Day,” photography
Melinda’s Award: Tia White, E.C. Glass High School, “Madame Tempora The First,” color pencil
Gail Harris Family Award: Nicholas Beverly, Virginia Episcopal School, “Mushroom Man,” watercolor and acrylic
Lynchburg Art Club Award: Madeline Durie, E.C. Glass High School, “Entangled,” charcoal