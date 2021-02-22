Lynchburg aviation community 'icon' honored by past pupils

Overcome with emotion, Walker said he could only listen on a specially tuned headset as 15 pilots recalled how he’d helped them and trained them over the years while they flew overhead.

“I tried to talk back to them and I couldn’t; I couldn’t even talk,” he recalled. “I felt so bad.”

For some of those who took part in the flyover, Walker helped them train to get additional certifications and ratings as already seasoned pilots. For others, Walker helped them earn their wings as new flight students.

When Walker, now 86, was awarded the Federal Aviation Administration’s Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award in 2016 — which requires 50 or more years of experience and a safe flight record — he documented training more than 380 pilots and logging around 11,000 hours of flight time.

His love of flying started as a child living near Beckley, West Virginia, watching planes pass overhead on their way to the local airport. He joined a flying club while in the U.S. Air Force and obtained his private pilot’s license in 1956, just before going to college.

Walker started training pilots out of Falwell Airport in March 1976, having used G.I. Bill benefits to rack up additional certificates and licenses after he moved to Lynchburg in 1961.