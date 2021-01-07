Lynchburg band Vacation Manor finishes first full-length album during quarantine

Nathan Towles and Cole Young of the Lynchburg band, Vacation Manor, are putting the year behind them with their first, full-length studio album ready for release this March.
Their latest single, “You,” is a dreamy, intimate track that Towles said contains a broad range of influences — from James Taylor to early Coldplay. It has already topped 200,000 streams on Spotify since its November release and was a “surprise” hit in recent weeks.
Some of the song was even recorded in the band’s new and improved Lynchburg studio. Towles said the song has a warmth and maturity that represents a newer take on the band’s sound but still feels very true to them.
“Our mentality with our music is to be accessible but we also like a wide variety of music,” Towles said. “We want to make something that is interesting, but is also true to ourselves at the time being, which also means our sound will always be changing.”
Young added that it feels extra good that they were able to write and record a song in the midst of the year’s chaos. He said it forced them to “take the training wheels off” and pushed them into making an album for the first time. Anything that comes next will only have less friction, he said, and be even stronger.
“In a weird way, it’s been kind of cool making it during this wild year,” Young said. “We’ve been able to learn a lot of lessons that we probably wouldn’t have otherwise.”
Though the song is different from their most popular past hits, Towles said it’s received a great response, bolstered by its inclusion on a couple different official Spotify playlists.
“That just feels like a big compliment when you can kind of take the volume down a little bit, but people are still willing to pay attention,” Towles said. “[‘You’] felt like it came really organically. It’s definitely competing for our favorite song on the record.”
Much of the 12-track record, “Thoughts in Progress,” was written during the quarantine. Earlier this year, when things first locked down, the band had just come off a tour, and Towles said they were lucky the pandemic caught them at that part of their cycle — ready to write and produce songs rather than heading back out on the road.
He said the quarantine did force a certain focus, but that it’s also much harder to write when it feels like the normal routine of daily life isn’t happening. Towles, lead vocalist and guitarist, said in some ways, this will only make the process easier from here on out.
By updating their bare-bones practice space in town, they turned it into a “semi-professional” studio, somewhere to work out of every day, able to start recording without waiting for the commute to Nashville, where much of the album was recorded. In recent months, Towles said they’ve really focused on writing and waiting things out so that when they return, they’ll have a lot of material they’re proud of.
The title track of the album, “Thoughts in Progress,” is the “solar system” the project revolves around. According the band’s bio, it pairs a “hummable riff with pensive lyrics,” and was created after reteaming with producer Kyle Cummings, who produced the duo’s 2016 debut EP, “Girl, Say.”
Towles said the new album will be mastered this month, and then the band will turn its focus to album promo and creating music videos. Until touring is back on the table, he said it’s full steam ahead: they’re already ready to start writing the next thing.