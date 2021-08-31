Lynchburg-based Technical Rescue Team deployed to southwest Virginia

The Lynchburg Fire Department's Technical Rescue Team was deployed Monday to southwest Virginia following flash floods that led to landslides and caused extensive damage in Buchanan County.
The call came in at around 1 p.m. Monday, and 10 members of the team were deployed about two hours later to the town of Hurley to assist other state and local agencies. Work began Monday night, but Fire Chief Greg Wormser said most of the team's initial work began at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
While the team initially was called to assist with flash flooding, Wormser said it has since transitioned to search and rescue, and the team will be conducting a "wide area search" for hazards and people that might be missing or trapped, along with assisting in road clearing and other support efforts.
While the Lynchburg-based team is called on frequently to assist in the area, this is the first time it has been deployed outside the region in about 18 months. Its last such deployment was in Suffolk, where it helped during a hurricane event.
Wormer compared it to FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Task Force teams, but with a more local focus.
“But when FEMA teams are busy, like our FEMA teams currently are, both in Haiti and in Louisiana, then we get called to fill that need while they’re gone," Wormser said.
Currently, the department does not know when the team will return. Wednesday morning, the team will get its briefing and will know more about when its is likely to return home, Wormser said.
He stressed the team's deployment would have no impact on local services.