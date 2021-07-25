Lynchburg Boy Scouts Troop 29 completes James River trip, recovers tires

"Yeah, the trip was fun, but we were also doing a service to the community by keeping the river clean," Molseed said.

The troop did its service portion but Scouts also learned other values, such as teamwork, while canoeing.

"If you've ever been on a canoe, some people call it the divorce boat," Molseed said. Canoeing is a good example of the scout's teamwork. One of the people in the boat shouts directions, while the other steers. This can cause some tension between the two in the boat.

The Scouts had to work together to get the tires into the canoes in order to get them to the drop off points, which can be hard while trying to keep the canoe upright.

But while the troop did its hard work during the day, the quality time was spent at the campgrounds over the four nights, where they shared their experiences of the day over the meals the scouts picked out.

The next step for the troop will be a 70-mile bike trip on the Greenbrier River Trail in West Virginia that it will embark on in August. This will be the final leg of a three-leg journey this year for the troop. The scouts will participate in another form of community service on this trip as well, but they aren't sure what it's going to look like yet.