Lynchburg braces for cold weather, precautions urged

The City of Lynchburg is preparing for cold weather over the next several days, urging citizens to take precautions.

The National Weather Service forecasts rain and sleet on Thursday, followed by temperatures dropping to around 10 degrees Friday night and staying below freezing through at least Christmas Day.

Warming shelter

According to a news release from the city, Lynchburg's Department of Human Services will partner with the Salvation Army to open an overnight warming center for unsheltered individuals and families in the community.

The Salvation Army is located at 2215 Park Avenue in Lynchburg. The shelter will provide overflow care in the Salvation Army gym, as needed, for overnight shits from 4 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Monday, according to the city.

For more information on the warming center, visit: salvationarmypotomac.org/lynchburgva

Road conditions

The city's Department of Public Works will have crews working, with spreader operations conducted as needed, according to the release.

Residents should expect to see icy road conditions and are encouraged to stay off the roadways if possible.

Pipes could freeze

Temperatures falling below freezing can result in frozen water pipes, according to Water Resources. Tips for preparing and protecting indoor pipes can be found at www.lynchburgva.gov/prevent-freezing-pipes.

Residents with water service disruptions can call Lynchburg Water Resources at (434) 455-4250.

Monitor the airlines

Residents using the Lynchburg Regional Airport over the holidays should monitor airline updates regularly, the release says. Those who have travel questions should contact their airline directly.

The airport terminal closes every evening and reopens each morning. It will close at 6 p.m. Saturday and reopen at 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the release.

Protect against cold

The city also is warning residents to protect themselves against the cold.

Officials recommend residents wear appropriate clothing, be aware of the wind chill factor, stay dry, limit outdoors time and monitor for symptoms of frostbite or hypothermia.

They ask residents to check on neighbors and loved ones to ensure they are safe and properly heating their homes, and they remind people to keep their pets indoors if at all possible.

More information

To receive alerts about emergencies and news items from the city, sign up for Lynchburg Alerts at www.lynchburgva.gov/lynchburg-alerts.

For more information on winter preparedness and dealing with extreme cold, visit vaemergency.gov/threats/winter-weather/ or weather.gov/wrn/winter_safety.