Lynchburg bus service will no longer require masks

The Greater Lynchburg Transit Company said Tuesday is will not enforce mask-wearing on buses or paratransit vehicles.

Masks will be optional for passengers and visitors at the GLTC Transfer Station, and all mask-related signage will be removed "in coming days," GLTC said.

The bus company said the change is a result of the federal Transportation Security Administration suspending enforcement of mask rules.

On Monday, a federal judge struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mask mandate for airplanes and public transportation.

GLTC noted the CDC continues to recommend people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.