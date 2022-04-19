 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Lynchburg bus service will no longer require masks

GLTC file

People board a bus at the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company transfer station on Sept. 9, 2016, in Lynchburg.

 The News & Advance file photo

The Greater Lynchburg Transit Company said Tuesday is will not enforce mask-wearing on buses or paratransit vehicles.

Masks will be optional for passengers and visitors at the GLTC Transfer Station, and all mask-related signage will be removed "in coming days," GLTC said.

The bus company said the change is a result of the federal Transportation Security Administration suspending enforcement of mask rules.

On Monday, a federal judge struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mask mandate for airplanes and public transportation.

GLTC noted the CDC continues to recommend people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Autopsy shows Patrick Lyoya shot in back of head

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert