Lynchburg businesses owned by women remain a strong presence in community

As 2022 closes out, local women who own businesses are looking to continue empowering others.

Women are smarter and more confident than ever before, and they’re encouraged and supported to be business owners now more than ever before, says AJ Richards, chef and owner of BS Grillin’.

“I think it's becoming more free for us to do [own businesses] and people are more interested to hear from us and find out who we are,” she said. “I am seeing women business owners getting a lot more recognition and we're being sought after, I think, more than ever before. I think people are very welcoming to supporting a woman-owned business, because it is a new little frontier for us. We've done it a little bit, but I think we were doing it the best ever in this current climate.”

According to Data Axle USA, a provider of marketing services to businesses, the city of Lynchburg has more than 200 woman-owned businesses as of 2021.

Richards' BS Grillin' is a company that makes gourmet vegan and natural sauces and relishes. She said the food industry is a “man’s world” as most professional chefs are men.

“I think sometimes when you go to look for financing, I think that might be a little harder,” she said. “I can't say 100% but that's my gut when I go on for financing versus friends who are men in the same arena who sell food had looked for financing.”

In 2019, Danielle Wallace started a capsule wardrobe boutique, which sells timeless, classic pieces, Lexie & Lee, at 1220 Main St. Her goal was to create a space that was more than just a store.

“We work hard to foster a spirit of community and mindfulness. One of the reasons I love being a business owner is so that my girls can see me working hard towards my goals and dreams,” said Wallace, a mother of two daughters.

Wallace said she loves owning a business in downtown and finds it to be a very supportive community for female entrepreneurs.

“There is a different, sometimes deeper, component when women own businesses. I feel they let their heart and soul shine through, which shapes that business in a way that impacts me as the customer in a meaningful way,” she said.

She watched her mom work hard and do great things while she grew up, so Wallace has never thought about being a woman in business as a negative.

“In the trenches of business, I know now that it can be a challenge. We tend to undervalue our services, feel guilty when we're not home with our kids and fight against the assumption that we can't do it as well as a man,” she said. “Earlier this year, a male out-of-town customer spent a long time telling me how my business should be run differently. He assumed I was an employee and seemed quite surprised when I told him I was the owner of Lexie & Lee. I imagine none of that would've taken place if I'd been male.”

Wallace is an advocate of supporting small women-owned businesses because the money spent in small businesses goes directly back into the community, she said.

“Also, it's easier to trace the origin of locally made products and make sure we're not spending our money on goods produced unethically,” she said.

Wallace hosts more than 25 Virginia makers and artists in her shop and, with the exception of one, all are businesses owned by women.

“Women more naturally operate in community, and I believe that the organic connections born out of that community can be incredibly beneficial,” she said.

Stephanie Atkinson — owner of Burg Burritos, Gilded and Live Trendy or Die, all located on the 1100 block of Church Street — has four managers who are women. Three are the breadwinners of their families, so she feels a responsibility to provide opportunities to create a pipeline for women to advance.

Atkinson has been a business owner in Lynchburg since 2015 and notices more women opening their own small businesses.

“Women are opening brick and mortars and women are becoming very serious with online selling. Online selling, Instagram selling, live selling, women have really emerged in that market. That's the greatest change that I've seen and just more brick and mortars that are owned by women in general,” she said.

She added that she refuses to be taken advantage of in business just because she’s a woman and will always shoot straight.

“If I feel like they're not being straight with me, I'll call them out on it and if they don't want to do business with me, that's fine too,” she said. “The world is going to change and the only way for the world to change is for me to stand up and demand my equal. And so that's how I run my business and that's how I train my managers. If I get a whiff or a hint, and I don't think I'm being treated fairly, I'll go right up the chain and say, ‘I don't think this rep treated me fairly; is this a practice of your company?’”

She wants people to understand how gender can play into a business, for better or for worse, but to make sure as a business person to have a unique viewpoint, be prepared and be straightforward.

“And if you don't treat people differently, they don't have a right to treat you differently,” she said.

Lee Ann Strong, co-owner along with Stephanie Manning of a workout studio called The Vibe Studio, said most of the people who attend are women and they’re looking for community.

“Outside of church, it’s hard to find that community,” she said. “And that’s something that is super important to both of us.”

Manning started the business in 2018 with a small location on Timberlake Road with the idea to create a space for women to work out in a comfortable in a club atmosphere and find community. The studio now is located at 1957 Fort Ave.

“We're very body positive and we want it to be a safe space for people of all different body types and on all different journeys,” Strong said. “It can also feel really uncomfortable going to a gym for a lot of people for those reasons so we try to not really focus on weight loss as much as just the bigger picture of mental health, emotional health and community.”

She thinks women are more inclined to support female-owned businesses now more than ever.

“I definitely feel supported, empowered and encouraged in that way,” she said.

Stephanie Fees, owner of Scratch Pasta at 2300 Bedford Ave., said the community has fully embraced her business from the start.

“I think a lot of people don't know me or they don't know that I'm the one who runs the business and they don't seek it out because it happens to be woman-owned and they're trying to support it, they just support it because it's a good product and it's a good business so I appreciate that and support that the community has always given me from day one,” she said. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, look at like a good job that little girl is doing over there.”

She said women have been conditioned by society to be pleasant and agreeable, so when it comes down to the nitty-gritty of doing business, she recognizes women are not always taken seriously in day-to-day business interactions.

“And that could be something like negotiating a price on a bag of flour or when you have an issue with a product and have to speak with someone about it and you're just kind of brushed aside,” she said. “It can even come down to an email. Do you put an exclamation point or a period? Is it going to come off as mean? Is it going to come off as serious? Are people going to take me seriously? Are they going to think I'm rude?”

The more female leadership there is overall, the more equity there is for other women, Fees said. “So if there are minority group members that are in positions of power, they tend to also bring up those other groups that are that are similar to them. So if you have a woman who's leading a business, she can empower other female business owners and advise them.”

