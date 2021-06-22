 Skip to main content
Lynchburg Camera Shop to close June 30

Lynchburg Camera Shop to close June 30

Lynchburg Camera Shop at 1009 Main St. will close June 30, owner Bill Puckett said.

Puckett said Tuesday there are many reasons he is closing up the shop that his father, Nowlin, opened in 1938, but he said he is more than 80 years old and is ready to retire.

“It’s a sad day for us,” he said.

The business opened on 7th Street before moving to Church Street, 9th Street and, finally, to its location on Main Street in 1983.

The business carries carry digital cameras, lenses, flashes, and many other accessories by Canon and Nikon; camera bags and backpacks, printers and scanners from Canon; lighting equipment and tripods and monopods.

 

