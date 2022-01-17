Lynchburg celebrates 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s visit to the city

On Monday, Lynchburg's Martin Luther King Jr. Community Council celebrated the 60th anniversary of King's visit to the Hill City on March 27, 1962, while Americans nationwide celebrated the life of the civil rights hero. The event coincided with nationwide celebrations of King's life on the 36th celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States.

The event, held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns, was streamed across social media platforms, featuring a reenactment of the speech King Jr. gave at E.C. Glass that night, his famous "American Dream" speech.

Rev. Virgil A. Woods, who was instrumental in setting up King's visit to Lynchburg 60 years ago, delivered the keynote speech of the event, talking about his days spent with King, the struggle of African Americans in the country today, and the current political climate around racial issues in America.

Woods, who was close to King, said he "spent my lifetime getting behind the worship of Martin Luther King to know the depth of his friendship."

"I like to believe that the genius of King was his Jesus story," Woods said.

"I want you to think with me a little bit about this story of Black people in America. Right now, the fight has got everybody talking and talking and talking and confusing things. The real struggle for saving the soul of America is the story of the descendants of African slaves and the descendants of African slave owners."

"It's reconciliation of relationships and reconciliation of resources," Woods said.

The theme of the event came from a quote from King, "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter."

The ceremony also featured a virtual tour of King's stop in Lynchburg, where he visited Diamond Hill Baptist Church, where Woods was the pastor. King also visited the Anne Spencer house; the Lodge of the Fishermen at Cosby Woods, the only dining establishment in Lynchburg other than the hospital where Blacks and whites could dine together; and E.C. Glass High School, where he finally delivered his speech.

Rev. Owen Cardwell, who was 15 at the time, said during his address he "doesn't remember much about the visit itself," but he remembers what the days around the visit were like.

"It was a whirlwind of activity that day; visits to Diamond Hill Baptist Church, where I am currently blessed to serve as pastor. We went to Lynchburg Covenant Fellowship coffeehouse, there was the rally at E.C. Glass' auditorium, and finally, we went to the home of Dr. George F. Jackson," Cardwell said.

"And my most vivid memory was because, there in the floor, we were sitting in the presence of Martin Luther King, we joined in singing freedom songs. And my lasting recollection was that, even then, there was an air of melancholy surrounding Dr. King."

Some events across Lynchburg on Monday were either canceled or postponed due to the winter weather Sunday. The City announced its first MLK Jr. Celebration and Walk for Unity would be moved from Monday to Saturday, Feb. 19 at 10:30. The walk will start at the Public Works facility at 1700 Memorial Avenue.

Despite the postponements, the City honored the life and memory of King with a resolution from Mayor Mary-Jane Dolan during the ceremony, remembering all that King did in Lynchburg, as well as around the nation to ensure the rights of African Americans.

"We must also be reminded the struggle for civil rights is as real today as it was in 1962. And there is still much to be done today to ensure the rights of all people," the resolution reads.

Woods would echo the resolution during his speech while discussing the current state of racial equality in America today.

"Beloved community and beloved economy are one in the same coin," Woods would say. "And if you try to have a beloved community without a beloved economy, you don't have anything but a political settlement, and the flag ain't nothing but a rag."

