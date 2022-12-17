Lynchburg church continues 14-year tradition of giving away Christmas dinner boxes

Feelings of Christmas filled the air Saturday at Lynchburg's Compassion Church of the Nazarene, as church members loaded boxes filled with holiday dinners into cars to be delivered to Central Virginia residents in need.

For the 14th consecutive year, Compassion Church continued its tradition of giving away boxes full will all of the essentials for a Christmas dinner to those in need, a program that coordinator Russanna Cook was skeptical about when the church's pastor first approached her about launching it.

"To be honest, when our pastor ... came to me and said he wanted to do this in 2009, I said, 'you're crazy," Cook said on Saturday.

Cook said in the program's first year about 300 boxes of Christmas dinners were distributed.

This year, Cook said the church will be delivering over 1,000 boxes to residents all across a 20-mile radius in Central Virginia. The church even provided hams for families of Huddleston Elementary School this year, in addition to its normal deliveries.

"We're fortunate that distance is not a barrier. We have volunteers willing to drive the extra distance in order to get the boxes in the hands that need them," Cook said.

Each box contains many of the staples of a traditional Christmas meal — green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, pineapple, dessert mix, bread mix and a seven to 10-pound ham, among other items.

Cavan Carlton, the church's executive pastor, said the majority of the goods in the boxes come from church members' donations. But he also said that several area grocery stores in the weeks leading up to the deliveries have allowed them to stand out front and pass out flyers of items in need.

"It highlights that our community is a very compassionate and loving community," Carlton said. "Sometimes people just need a mechanism for how to be compassionate and generous to others and this provides that means. People that have no connection to this church at all, if they're exposed to this project, they love to participate in it."

Buddy and Sarah Addair, two of the many volunteer delivery drivers on Saturday, said it was their first time delivering for the program, but loved the opportunity to give back to the community.

"For me, we get kind of wrapped up with our own families, doing stuff like going out of town, but it's nice to be able to do something for somebody else rather than focusing on your own stuff," Buddy said.

Sarah said she believes this is a real need in the community, adding "I think people assume that just because it's Lynchburg, Virginia, that everybody is doing well. And that's not necessarily the case, and there are a lot of people struggling."

The demand this year was as high as ever, Cook said, after slots for receiving a box filled up in only 48 hours.

"It was a lot of people calling, a lot of new people calling this year. I think we're dealing with a lot of people that haven't found themselves in need of assistance before, so we're seeing a lot of people who have never known about the program ... especially with the cost of groceries and food stamps maybe not stretching as far as it used to stretch," Cook said.

The church has been accepting donations for the boxes a few months now, but the program culminated on Friday, as an estimated 200 volunteers filled the church as they packed each box with all of the Christmas dinner staples, another sign of the incredible support the church has from the congregation, lead pastor Stephen Wills said.

"The really cool thing is, in the end, we actually are the beneficiaries of it. The Word says 'whatever man sows he reaps,' so really, as we serve these over 1,000 families, the blessing really comes back on us, because it's better to give than to receive," Willis said.

The program, Willis said, is the embodiment of the church's name — Compassion Church.

"For me, as a pastor over the last 14 years, when I think about the highlight of my Christmas, it always comes to this day. And this opportunity to not only see our congregants carrying these boxes out, but also the opportunity to do it myself," Willis added.

With another successful year of Christmas dinner deliveries, Cook hardly hesitates when asked if there would be a 15 years.

"Yeah, 15th year for sure. We'll be back here doing it again next year."