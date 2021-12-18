Lynchburg church continues yearly tradition of giving away Christmas dinner boxes

For 13 years, the Lynchburg First Church of the Nazarene has served the community by putting together Christmas boxes for those in need around the city.

And even in the COVID era, with some changes, the church is still helping the community by supplying necessities for a Christmas dinner.

Russanna Cook, the program coordinator, was one of roughly 200 volunteers from the Lynchburg First Church of the Nazarene who were either loading boxes into cars, organizing drop offs, delivering boxes, or doing other jobs on the last Saturday before Christmas.

Cook said she has been a part of the program since the beginning, in 2009, and was an office administrator at the church when the pastor approached her about putting together 300 boxes filled with the staples for a Christmas dinner.

"I was like 'it's September and you're crazy,'" Cook said, recalling the first time the program was brought up to her. "I didn't think we could do up, but our congregation really embraced it."

In the 13th year of the program, the number of boxes given out by the church has exploded, starting from the 300 boxes in 2009, to around 1,000 boxes set to be given out in 2021.

"The first year we had it, we happened to have a December snow storm on the day we were supposed to deliver," Cook said. "We had to re-route the whole project, and we loved it so much that we decided to do it again the next year. In every year we've grown just a little bit."

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the church would host a Christmas service, and have people come to the church to pick up the boxes. Starting last year, volunteers have been delivering the boxes to the doors of people in need, which, according to Cook, allows them to meet the needs "more effectively."

"It's going really well," Cook said about the delivery process. "There are so many benefits to both, but with the delivery, we get to meet the needs of the people that maybe don't have the means of transportation."

With the help of 100 delivery teams, Cook said the church delivers boxes in Lynchburg, Amherst, Bedford, Appomattox, and several other communities within 20 miles of the church.

The boxes contain the staples of a Christmas dinner for up to five or six people, according to Cook. They come with a ham, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, bread mix, stuffing mix, a dessert, and a few other items.

The program started collecting food the last weekend of October, setting up tables at local grocery stores to give away shopping lists to help fill the box.

In the past, the program has opened up requests for boxes and typically run out of reservations within three days. This year, Cook said the program ran out in a record time of just about one and a half days.

In the future, the church hopes to resume its Christmas service to give away boxes. But for the time being, Cook said the team is just excited to be able to return to help the community for another year.

"We have a lot of families in Lynchburg that live in food deserts," Cook said. A food desert is an area that has limited options of healthy foods, whether it be because of low-income or having to travel a longer distance to find a grocery store.

"We are one of many organizations in Lynchburg working on fixing that, and we're just excited to be doing it for another year."

