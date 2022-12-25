Lynchburg church screens Ukraine documentary as one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion approaches

It has been nearly one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, launching a full-scale war that has resulted in the deaths of thousands and the displacement of millions more.

Gospel Community Church in Lynchburg, where Ukraine-born American Andrew Moroz is a pastor, hosted a screening of a documentary showing the realities of the ongoing war in Ukraine and how relief workers have responded as they seek to provide care for refugees and help others evacuate, driven and sustained by their faith in Jesus.

“Slava Isusu Khrystu” — in English, “Glory to Christ Jesus” — is both the title of the documentary and a phrase adopted by some Christians in Ukraine as a take-off on the patriotic slogan, “Glory to Ukraine.”

Matias and Iryna Radziwiluk live in Ukraine with their two children and work for the nonprofit organization Word of Life Fellowship. GCC has partnered with Word of Life during the past 10 months to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and with refugees who evacuated. Multiple Ukrainian refugees who have settled in Lynchburg attended the event earlier this month.

The couple produced the documentary, which focuses mainly on the first two months of the war. They were present for the screening at GCC and will return to Ukraine in January to continue their work on the ground serving fellow Ukrainians.

“I never thought it was going to be a documentary; we just wanted to record our story somehow so we wouldn’t forget,” Matias said. However, life had other plans. “We have multiple purposes. One of them is to raise awareness, of course, of Ukraine. We need the support, especially the support of the church for everything that’s happening there. Also to motivate.”

The documentary featured the Radziwiluks and several other individuals in Ukraine who shared their stories and what they were seeing as matters progressed.

Bombed-out villages; heaps of mangled, muddy cars in the streets; walls shot up; charred remains of burned structures. Footage of war-torn land rolled on-screen, interspersed with interviews where various individuals affiliated with Word of Life Fellowship, the community and its relief work shared their stories of how war has affected their personal lives, their communities and their faith.

Despite the grim imagery, not shying away from the harsh realities of war, the story told through film was interwoven with hope and glimmers of beauty.

When rumors about a potential invasion by Russia began flying, the organization’s staff kept close tabs. While choosing to tend toward optimism that rumors would remain just that, the organization developed contingency plans just in case. Everyone packed emergency go-bags in case they had to leave suddenly.

The night before the first attacks in February, a source close to Ukraine’s government tipped the staff off that they expected “something” to happen at about 4 a.m. Out of caution, the local Bible Institute was evacuated, and the Radziwiluks knew they might have to flee in the middle of the night.

Matias tearfully recounted his young daughter’s heart-wrenching reaction when he gently woke her in the wee hours: “It happened! It happened!” she cried.

The family, along with other staff and students of the Bible Institute and Word of Life, grabbed their bags, piled into a van and took off for the Carpathian Mountains.

Those leading the way said in documentary interviews they knew they had to remain calm; they did not have time to cry or panic in that moment. Some said they felt numb; it was too surreal.

After seeing many of their people to safety across the border and escaping Ukraine themselves for a while, Matias and other staff of the organization felt compelled to go back. Even though they were afraid and did not know if they would ever see their loved ones again should they return to the conflict zone, they did it anyway, stepping out in faith to become the hands and feet of Jesus, their Lord.

The team got right to work despite their own shock, identifying the most urgent needs internal refugees were facing.

Their services started out as delivering food and hygiene products to various “help centers” throughout the area, and evacuating people. Any vehicles the organization had were packed at double passenger capacity as they shuttled residents out of hot spots to safety, either elsewhere in Ukraine or across the border.

“If it carried 10, we carried 20,” Matias said.

Churches across the nation, regardless of denomination, opened their doors to become help centers for internally displaced Ukrainians, or citizens who lost everything. Before long, Word of Life Ukraine workers partnered with other churches to establish a fleet of buses. Matias said he was amazed at how unified everyone in his country became, whether they were Christian believers or not.

“There are a lot of needs to supply. Rides, food, programs for the people. It’s been amazing to see a beautiful picture of what the Bible describes as the body of Christ, the church. It’s not a building. It’s people that love Christ together and work for the love of Christ and serve others,” Matias said.

Despite early suppositions the war would only last for a few weeks, a month at most, it soon became apparent the conflict would not be so short-lived. Russian aggression escalated — and the needs escalated with the fighting.

Word of Life’s work expanded as Ukrainian towns and cities occupied by Russian forces were liberated. They brought drinking water, compassion and continued helping people evacuate.

The documentary walked through a schoolhouse where some 300 Ukrainians packed into the basement.

On the walls were graffiti and other writings: the slogan, “Glory to Ukraine”; the names of 11 individuals who either died of asphyxiation or were killed by Russian soldiers; dates documenting the timeline from occupation to liberation of the town.

Matias and Iryna did not pretend the circumstances have not been a test of faith. They said they have all been asking God hard questions, and they wrestle with the temptation to become bitter. Yet, the trials have strengthened their faith, they said — and they have witnessed many people become more open to the gospel, sometimes because there seems nothing left to hope in, or because of the practical witness they see from Word of Life and its partners. Their eyes are focused anew on the coming kingdom of heaven, an eternal kingdom of peace that no earthly government can ever provide.

“I never thought that one day, I would become a refugee,” Iryna said. “When we had to evacuate ... it changed my perspective on who refugees are.”

Now that winter has set in, Matias and Iryna said there is a need for blankets and warm clothes. The organization also works to obtain generators to power churches and help centers within the collaborative network as Ukraine faces frequent, prolonged power blackouts from Russian attacks on power grids. Food, hygiene products and transportation continue to be provided.

There are about 6.5 million to 7 million displaced Ukrainians now, Matias said.

Since launching support efforts, GCC said it has raised more than $160,000 to support on-the-ground service in Ukraine. Some of the church’s elders and pastors travelled to Ukraine and neighboring countries during this year to minister to mental, physical and spiritual needs of people affected by the war.

Locally, GCC has been busy hosting dinners and care events for Ukrainian refugees in the Lynchburg area. Church members have helped these refugees get resources they need, including jobs, cars and housing.

“There are so many stories in Ukraine right now with everything that’s happening. A lot of sad stories; that’s what war does. It’s terrible. But there are many good things happening. We allow ourselves to see something good within the war,” Matias said.